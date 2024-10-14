'It just is not an accurate reflection.' Church shows shooting on Jefferson Street doesn't reflect community

NORTH NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A shooting sent bullets into a crowd of innocent people gathered on Jefferson Street.

The shooting killed 24-year-old Vonquae Johnson and injured nine others, including three children.

According to Metro Nashville Police, on Saturday around 5 p.m., two groups with issues fired shots at each other near the corner of 27th Avenue North. Investigators believe two people who were hurt may have been involved in the actual shooting. Both are refusing to be interviewed.

This shooting is not what people want to come to mind when they think of Jefferson Street.

"It just is not an accurate reflection of the people who live in this area, the love this area has for the whole city of Nashville," said Nicole Harris-Tolliver, an area churchgoer.

Because of what happened, the pastor at Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church was moved to end the service outside on the sidewalk.

Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church took today’s service outside. I happen to be on Jefferson when parishioners poured out onto the street. The pastor wanted to pray on the sidewalk where 10 people were injured in a senseless shooting yesterday. @nc5 pic.twitter.com/NsK0ANZoxO — Hannah McDonald (@HannahMcDonald) October 13, 2024

Rev. Aaron X. Marble prayed for the innocent people who were caught in the crossfire, and for the future of Jefferson Street.

"Lord, we know the blood is crying out to you. Blood of the innocent. Blood of those that have lost their life yesterday," said Rev. Marble. "Oh God, I pray that you would use Jefferson Street to be an emblem and a light and a reservoir of our strength and our hope."

These types of events can impact your state of mind. We have a list of mental health and counseling resources for anyone affected.