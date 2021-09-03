Loretta Lynn hosting benefit concert for Tennessee flood victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More help is coming to the Waverly community following last month's deadly, catastrophic flooding. Country music legend and Humphreys County resident Loretta Lynn wants to help support flood relief efforts -- and she's not doing it alone.

Lynn has enlisted Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Luke Bryan, and Luke Combs for a benefit concert to help the community.

The flood that devastated our area has been awful, but love is stronger. I’m so grateful for my friends who are answering my call for us to all pitch in and help every way we can. #hometownrising #loveisstronger @garthbrooks @trishayearwood @opry @CircleAllAccess pic.twitter.com/1Mcd2w4e0i — Loretta Lynn (@LorettaLynn) September 3, 2021

“I am so honored that so many of our friends are coming together to show so much love for our neighbors and community after such a devastating loss,” said Lynn. “You know, we’ve all needed help from time-to-time, and that’s why when we can give back, we do.”

Proceeds from the concert at the Grand Ole Opry House will support the United Way of Humphreys County. The concert will be on September 13 and tickets are on sale now starting at $65.