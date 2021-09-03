Watch
News

Actions

Loretta Lynn hosting benefit concert for Tennessee flood victims

items.[0].image.alt
Rich Fury/Rich Fury/Invision/AP
FILE - In this March 17, 2016 file photo, Loretta Lynn performs at the BBC Music Showcase at Stubb's during South By Southwest in Austin, Texas. Lynn's new book, "Me & Patsy Kickin' Up Dust: My Friendship with Patsy Cline," was released on Tuesday, April 7. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, FIle)
Loretta Lynn
Posted at 5:47 PM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 18:47:06-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More help is coming to the Waverly community following last month's deadly, catastrophic flooding. Country music legend and Humphreys County resident Loretta Lynn wants to help support flood relief efforts -- and she's not doing it alone.

Lynn has enlisted Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Luke Bryan, and Luke Combs for a benefit concert to help the community.

“I am so honored that so many of our friends are coming together to show so much love for our neighbors and community after such a devastating loss,” said Lynn. “You know, we’ve all needed help from time-to-time, and that’s why when we can give back, we do.”

Proceeds from the concert at the Grand Ole Opry House will support the United Way of Humphreys County. The concert will be on September 13 and tickets are on sale now starting at $65.

Previous stories:

20 killed in Humphreys County flooding

In-Depth: What to know if you’re applying for FEMA aid

How to help victims of devastating Middle Tennessee flooding

PHOTOS: Heavy rainfall causes severe flooding in Middle Tennessee

Road to recovery begins in Waverly as loved ones still missing after deadly flood

How did weekend storms turn into one of the deadliest flooding events in Middle Tennessee?

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Introducing SkyMap