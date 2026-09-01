Man charged in accident that killed Milligan University cyclists arrested again for violating bond conditions

CARTER CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — The man charged for the accident that killed two Milligan University cyclists was re-arrested after violating his bond conditions.

John Benfield originally posted $300,000 bond to get out of jail, but authorities say he violated his bond conditions and is back in custody.

Benfield is still charged with two counts of reckless vehicular homicide and five counts reckless aggravated assault after police say he did not apply his brakes in a crash that killed Haylan Engdahl and Brayden Rogers.

He now also faces a charge of violation of bond supervision.