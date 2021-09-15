Man shot multiple times near downtown pedestrian bridge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man in his thirties is recovering after he was shot multiple times near the John Siegenthaler pedestrian bridge in downtown Nashville Tuesday night.

The shooting happened at about 11:00p.m. Tuesday near 3rd Avenue South and the pedestrian bridge.

Metro Nashville police said two men approached the victim and shot him multiple times in the torso. The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He's expected to survive, despite his critical injuries.

The two suspects were seen getting away in a gray SUV, police said.

This comes just three days after a shooting on the same pedestrian bridge. Sunday morning, police said 36-year-old Benjamin Baker was shot while confronting a 20-year-old man.

Investigators said Baker was wearing a ski mask and had a gun out when he confronted the victim. But, the victim also had a gun and the two exchanged gunfire.

Baker was shot and died of his injuries. The other man was shot, and is recovering. He told police he acted in self-defense.

These two cases don't appear to be connected but both are still under investigation.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers (615) 74-CRIME.