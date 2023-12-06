Man walks across America for pedestrian safety

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A brave 25-year-old is walking through America hoping to educate cities about the importance of pedestrian and biker safety, one step at a time.

Holden Ringer has marched 3,000 miles, from Washington to Tennessee, navigating busy highways, sidewalk-less stretches, and impossible intersections.

"America as a whole is an unwalkable place," he explained. "Stepping foot into Nashville, that was the first thing I saw."

His goal is to complete his adventure across America, fighting for safer routes for pedestrians.

Walk Bike Nashville says fatalies for those walking and biking have increased in recent years, from 32 who died in 2019 to close to 50 in 2022. Our data shows there have been at least 42 pedestrian deaths this year.

Just this past weekend, the city saw three pedestrians die in crashes.

"My heart definitely goes out to these people," said Holden.

He hopes our city, and others along the way, can focus on infrastructure change and invest in accessible, walkable space.

"That's just the thing, it's very much an issue at the local level, and [I] very much hope to encourage those people," he added.

Holden's goal in his walk is to bring awareness to AmericaWalks, a national organization working to advance walkability. You can find more information and donate online.

