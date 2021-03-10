March 10 COVID-19 update: Tennessee reports 1,355 new cases, 18 additional deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,355 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of known cases in the state to 786,597.

As of March 10, 762,464 cases are now considered recovered while 12,527 cases remain active. Wednesday's rate of positive tests is 5.19%.

Eighteen additional Tennesseans have died from COVID-19. TDH has attributed 11,606 deaths to the coronavirus so far.

Hospitals statewide reported 705 current COVID-19 patients overnight.

Metro health officials reported 189 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death, a 73-year-old man.

In Davidson County, there has been a total of 91,173 known cases, 88,897 of which are now considered recovered. Currently, 1,623 cases remain active, a figure that has remained steady over the last few weeks. The seven-day rate of positive new tests in Metro Nashville continues to decline and now sits at 3.6%.

The Metro Public Health Department said 614 people have died from a confirmed COVID-19 case. Including probable and confirmed cases, 653 deaths have been attributed to the virus.

MPHD released the following data on cases in Davidson County:

New cases per 100,000 people: 16.2

Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 3.6

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 15 percent

Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 15 percent

Cases by sex:

Male: 43,252

Female: 47,137

Unknown: 784

Cases by age:



Unknown 127 0-10 4,343 11-20 9,382 21-30 25,368 31-40 17,642 41-50 12,080 51-60 10,258 61-70 6,731 71-80 3,329 81+ 1,913 Total 91,173 Inactive/Recovered 88,897 Deaths 653 Total active cases 1,623