March 10 COVID-19 update: Tennessee reports 1,355 new cases, 18 additional deaths

Metro reports 189 new cases, 1 additional death
Posted at 9:37 AM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 16:26:26-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,355 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of known cases in the state to 786,597.

As of March 10, 762,464 cases are now considered recovered while 12,527 cases remain active. Wednesday's rate of positive tests is 5.19%.

Eighteen additional Tennesseans have died from COVID-19. TDH has attributed 11,606 deaths to the coronavirus so far.

Hospitals statewide reported 705 current COVID-19 patients overnight.

Metro health officials reported 189 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death, a 73-year-old man.

In Davidson County, there has been a total of 91,173 known cases, 88,897 of which are now considered recovered. Currently, 1,623 cases remain active, a figure that has remained steady over the last few weeks. The seven-day rate of positive new tests in Metro Nashville continues to decline and now sits at 3.6%.

The Metro Public Health Department said 614 people have died from a confirmed COVID-19 case. Including probable and confirmed cases, 653 deaths have been attributed to the virus.

MPHD released the following data on cases in Davidson County:

New cases per 100,000 people: 16.2
Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 3.6
Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 15 percent
Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 15 percent

Cases by sex:
Male: 43,252
Female: 47,137
Unknown: 784

Cases by age:

Unknown127
0-104,343
11-209,382
21-3025,368
31-4017,642
41-5012,080
51-6010,258
61-706,731
71-803,329
81+1,913
Total91,173
Inactive/Recovered88,897
Deaths653
Total active cases1,623

Total number of tests conductedTotal positive/probable resultsTotal negative resultsPositive results as percentage of total
1,044,207103,699940,5089.93%

What is COVID-19 (a.k.a. the new coronavirus?)

According to the World Health Organization, coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases. Examples include the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). A novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans. COVID-19 stands for "Coronavirus disease 2019," which is when this strain of the coronavirus was discovered.

What are the symptoms?

The CDC says patients confirmed to have the 2019-nCoV reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with:

  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Or at least two of the following symptoms:

  • Fever
  • Chills
  • Repeated shaking with chills
  • Muscle pain
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • New loss of taste or smell

At this time, the CDC believes symptoms could appear as soon as two days after exposure, or as long as 14 days.

Prevention

The CDC is recommending "common sense" measures such as:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

