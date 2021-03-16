March 16 COVID-19 update: Tennessee reports 1,342 new cases, 12 additional deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,342 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total known cases in the state to 794,137.
Of the total cases, 770,011 are now considered recovered while 12,476 remain active. Statewide active cases have seen little change over the month of March, declining by just 7.7% since March 1 when there were 13,517 active cases. Tuesday's rate of positive new tests is 9.28%.
As of Monday, 684,950 Tennesseans have fully completed their COVID-19 vaccinations. TDH Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said she feels confident all adults in the state will have access to a COVID-19 vaccine by May 1.
Twelve additional Tennesseans have died from COVID-19. TDH has attributed 11,650 deaths to COVID-19 so far.
Hospitals statewide reported 676 current COVID-19 patients overnight.
Metro health officials reported 96 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death was also reported.
In Davidson County, there has been a total of 92,145 cases reported, 89,562 of which are now considered recovered/inactive. Right now, 1,736 cases remain active.
Metro health said 762 people have died from a confirmed COVID-19 case. Including probable and confirmed cases, 847 deaths have been attributed to the coronavirus.
MPHD released the following data on cases in Davidson County:
New cases per 100,000 people: 17.7
Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 3.4
Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 17 percent
Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 24 percent
The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 685 calls on Monday, March 15, 2021.
Total number of cases: 92,145
Cases reported in the past 24 hours: 96
Cases by sex
Male: 43,744
Female: 47,637
Unknown: 764
Cases by age
|Unknown
|127
|0-10
|4,401
|11-20
|9,502
|21-30
|25,638
|31-40
|17,820
|41-50
|12,213
|51-60
|10,355
|61-70
|6,802
|71-80
|3,368
|81+
|1,919
|Total
|92,145
|Inactive/Recovered
|89,562
|Deaths
|847
|Total active cases
|1,736
What is COVID-19 (a.k.a. the new coronavirus?)
According to the World Health Organization, coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases. Examples include the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). A novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans. COVID-19 stands for "Coronavirus disease 2019," which is when this strain of the coronavirus was discovered.
What are the symptoms?
The CDC says patients confirmed to have the 2019-nCoV reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with:
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Or at least two of the following symptoms:
- Fever
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
At this time, the CDC believes symptoms could appear as soon as two days after exposure, or as long as 14 days.
Prevention
The CDC is recommending "common sense" measures such as:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.