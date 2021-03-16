March 16 COVID-19 update: Tennessee reports 1,342 new cases, 12 additional deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,342 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total known cases in the state to 794,137.

Of the total cases, 770,011 are now considered recovered while 12,476 remain active. Statewide active cases have seen little change over the month of March, declining by just 7.7% since March 1 when there were 13,517 active cases. Tuesday's rate of positive new tests is 9.28%.

As of Monday, 684,950 Tennesseans have fully completed their COVID-19 vaccinations. TDH Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said she feels confident all adults in the state will have access to a COVID-19 vaccine by May 1.

Twelve additional Tennesseans have died from COVID-19. TDH has attributed 11,650 deaths to COVID-19 so far.

Hospitals statewide reported 676 current COVID-19 patients overnight.

Metro health officials reported 96 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death was also reported.

In Davidson County, there has been a total of 92,145 cases reported, 89,562 of which are now considered recovered/inactive. Right now, 1,736 cases remain active.

Metro health said 762 people have died from a confirmed COVID-19 case. Including probable and confirmed cases, 847 deaths have been attributed to the coronavirus.

MPHD released the following data on cases in Davidson County:

New cases per 100,000 people: 17.7

Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 3.4

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 17 percent

Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 24 percent

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 685 calls on Monday, March 15, 2021.

Total number of cases: 92,145

Cases reported in the past 24 hours: 96

Cases by sex

Male: 43,744

Female: 47,637

Unknown: 764

Cases by age