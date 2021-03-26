March 26 COVID-19 update: TDH reports 781 new cases, 20 additional deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 781 new cases on Friday, bringing the total number of known cases to 806,792.

Of the total cases, 781,415 are now considered recovered while 13,561 remain active. Thursday's rate of positive new tests is 7.06%.

Twenty additional Tennesseans have died from COVID-19. TDH has attributed 11,816 deaths to the coronavirus so far.

Hospitals statewide reported 802 current COVID-19 patients overnight.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 806,792 as of March 26, 2021 including 11,816 deaths, 802 current hospitalizations and 781,415 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 7.06%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/VKLzoGeSR5. pic.twitter.com/4S2BHkSvUP — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 26, 2021

Metro Public Health officials reported 149 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths.

Metro Public Health officials reported 197 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The department said one additional death was reported.

Today's update brings Davidson County's total number of cases to 93,782; 90,964 of which are now considered to be inactive/recovered. Right now, there are 1,955 active cases.

Health officials said there has been one new confirmed death reported in the past 24 hours -- a 54-year-old man with underlying health conditions.

As of today, 777 Davidson County residents have died from a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including probable cases, 863 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

Now that more than 20% of Davidson County residents have received their first dose of the vaccine, Nashville has eased some of its COVID restrictions. Read more here.

So far, 23.9% of residents have received their first dose of the vaccine and 13.1% are fully vaccinated.

Metro also released the following data:

New cases per 100,000 people: 19.8

Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 5.1

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 14 percent

Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 12 percent

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 678 calls on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

Total number of cases: 93,782

Cases reported in the past 24 hours: 197

Cases by sex

Male: 44,557

Female: 48,447

Unknown: 778

Cases by age