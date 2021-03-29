March 29 COVID-19 update: Metro reports 369 new cases, 5 deaths in 72 hours

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro health officials reported 369 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, reflecting new cases from Saturday and Sunday as well.

Five additional deaths were reported, a 60-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman, a 61-year-old woman, a 65-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man. The Metro Public Health Department said 781 people have died from a confirmed COVID-19 case. Including probable and confirmed cases, 867 deaths have been attributed to the coronavirus.

In Davidson County, 94,151 cases have been reported so far, 91,282 of which are now considered recovered or inactive. As of Monday, 2,002 cases remain active. Active cases haven't reached above 2,000 since February 20.

MPHD released the following data on cases in Davidson County:

New cases per 100,000 people: 20.3

Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 5.2

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 14 percent

Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 14 percent

Cases by sex:

Male: 44,739

Female: 48,626

Unknown: 786

Cases by age:



Unknown 127 0-10 4,524 11-20 9,758 21-30 26,198 31-40 18,201 41-50 12,464 51-60 10,565 61-70 6,954 71-80 3,415 81+ 1,945 Total 94,151 Inactive/Recovered 91,282 Deaths 867 Total active cases 2,002