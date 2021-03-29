Menu

March 29 COVID-19 update: Metro reports 369 new cases, 5 deaths in 72 hours

Posted at 9:36 AM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 10:37:57-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro health officials reported 369 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, reflecting new cases from Saturday and Sunday as well.

Five additional deaths were reported, a 60-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman, a 61-year-old woman, a 65-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man. The Metro Public Health Department said 781 people have died from a confirmed COVID-19 case. Including probable and confirmed cases, 867 deaths have been attributed to the coronavirus.

In Davidson County, 94,151 cases have been reported so far, 91,282 of which are now considered recovered or inactive. As of Monday, 2,002 cases remain active. Active cases haven't reached above 2,000 since February 20.

MPHD released the following data on cases in Davidson County:

New cases per 100,000 people: 20.3
Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 5.2
Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 14 percent
Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 14 percent

Cases by sex:
Male: 44,739
Female: 48,626
Unknown: 786

Cases by age:

Unknown127
0-104,524
11-209,758
21-3026,198
31-4018,201
41-5012,464
51-6010,565
61-706,954
71-803,415
81+1,945
Total94,151
Inactive/Recovered91,282
Deaths867
Total active cases2,002

Total number of tests conductedTotal positive/probable resultsTotal negative resultsPositive results as percentage of total
1,104,021106,494997,5279.65%

What is COVID-19 (a.k.a. the new coronavirus?)

According to the World Health Organization, coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases. Examples include the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). A novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans. COVID-19 stands for "Coronavirus disease 2019," which is when this strain of the coronavirus was discovered.

What are the symptoms?

The CDC says patients confirmed to have the 2019-nCoV reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with:

  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Or at least two of the following symptoms:

  • Fever
  • Chills
  • Repeated shaking with chills
  • Muscle pain
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • New loss of taste or smell

At this time, the CDC believes symptoms could appear as soon as two days after exposure, or as long as 14 days.

Prevention

The CDC is recommending "common sense" measures such as:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

