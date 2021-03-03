March 3 COVID-19 update: Tennessee reports 1,598 new cases, 23 additional deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,598 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of known cases in the state to 777,935.

Of the total cases, 752,966 cases are now considered recovered while 13,510 remain active. Wednesday's rate of positive new tests is 5.95%.

Twenty-three additional Tennesseans have died from COVID-19. TDH has attributed 11,459 deaths to the virus so far.

Hospitals statewide reported 895 current COVID-19 patients overnight.

Metro Public Health officials reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths.

This brings Davidson County's total number of cases to 90,127; 87,734 of which are now considered to be inactive/recovered. Right now, there are 1,751 active cases.

Health officials said there have been four new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours -- a 62-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man with pending medical histories, along with a 67-year-old woman and an 86-year-old woman with underlying health conditions.

As of Wednesday, 603 people in Davidson County have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including both confirmed and probable cases, 642 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

Metro Health also made the following note about the number of total deaths.

The 642 COVID-19 deaths in Davidson County do not include 195 deaths reported by the Tennessee Department of Health which have not been confirmed by MPHD. The MPHD epidemiology team is now conducting a review to reconcile those 195 reported deaths over the next two weeks.



Additionally, ICU bed availability has dropped to 8%, which is the lowest since mid-Feb. when it was 9%.

New cases per 100,000 people: 22.0

Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 5.1

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 13 percent

Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 8 percent

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 690 calls on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

Total number of cases: 90,127

Cases reported in the past 24 hours: 38

Cases by sex

Male: 42,722

Female: 46,622

Unknown: 783

Cases by age