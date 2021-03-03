Menu

March 3 COVID-19 update: Tennessee reports 1,598 new cases, 23 additional deaths

Metro reports 38 new cases, ICU bed availability dips below 10%
Posted at 9:38 AM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 17:07:57-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,598 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of known cases in the state to 777,935.

Of the total cases, 752,966 cases are now considered recovered while 13,510 remain active. Wednesday's rate of positive new tests is 5.95%.

Twenty-three additional Tennesseans have died from COVID-19. TDH has attributed 11,459 deaths to the virus so far.

Hospitals statewide reported 895 current COVID-19 patients overnight.

Metro Public Health officials reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths.

This brings Davidson County's total number of cases to 90,127; 87,734 of which are now considered to be inactive/recovered. Right now, there are 1,751 active cases.

Health officials said there have been four new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours -- a 62-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man with pending medical histories, along with a 67-year-old woman and an 86-year-old woman with underlying health conditions.

As of Wednesday, 603 people in Davidson County have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including both confirmed and probable cases, 642 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

Metro Health also made the following note about the number of total deaths.

The 642 COVID-19 deaths in Davidson County do not include 195 deaths reported by the Tennessee Department of Health which have not been confirmed by MPHD. The MPHD epidemiology team is now conducting a review to reconcile those 195 reported deaths over the next two weeks.

Additionally, ICU bed availability has dropped to 8%, which is the lowest since mid-Feb. when it was 9%.

New cases per 100,000 people: 22.0
Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 5.1

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 13 percent
Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 8 percent

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 690 calls on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

Total number of cases: 90,127
Cases reported in the past 24 hours: 38

Cases by sex
Male: 42,722
Female: 46,622
Unknown: 783

Cases by age

Unknown129
0-104,292
11-209,242
21-3025,101
31-4017,476
41-5011,934
51-6010,124
61-706,650
71-803,289
81+1,890
Total90,127
Inactive/Recovered87,734
Deaths642
Total active cases1,751

What is COVID-19 (a.k.a. the new coronavirus?)

According to the World Health Organization, coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases. Examples include the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). A novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans. COVID-19 stands for "Coronavirus disease 2019," which is when this strain of the coronavirus was discovered.

What are the symptoms?

The CDC says patients confirmed to have the 2019-nCoV reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with:

  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Or at least two of the following symptoms:

  • Fever
  • Chills
  • Repeated shaking with chills
  • Muscle pain
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • New loss of taste or smell

At this time, the CDC believes symptoms could appear as soon as two days after exposure, or as long as 14 days.

Prevention

The CDC is recommending "common sense" measures such as:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

