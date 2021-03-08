Menu

March 8 COVID update: Tennessee reports 420 new cases, 9 additional deaths

Metro reports 147 new cases, 7-day average falls below 4.0
WTVF
FILE photo
Posted at 9:36 AM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 16:06:31-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 420 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total number of known cases in the state to 783,904.

Of the total cases, 759,025 are now considered recovered while 13,323 remain active. Monday's rate of positive new tests is 8.03%, the highest daily percentage of positive new cases in two weeks, however the state only reported 4,000 new tests on Monday.

Nine additional Tennesseans have died from COVID-19. TDH has attributed 11,556 deaths to the virus as of Monday.

Hospitals statewide reported 722 current COVID-19 patients overnight.

Metro Public Health officials reported 147 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The department said no additional deaths were reported.

This brings Davidson County's total number of cases to 90,931. Of those, 88,418 are now considered to be inactive/recovered. Right now, there are 1,866 active cases.

None of Nashville's metrics are currently in the red.

As of Monday, 608 people in Davidson County have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including both confirmed and probable cases, 647 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

The 647 COVID-19 deaths in Davidson County do not include 195 deaths reported by the Tennessee Department of Health which have not been confirmed by MPHD. An updated review process is now underway to reconcile those 195 reported deaths.

Starting today, Nashville will begin vaccinations for pregnant women and those ages 16 and older with high-risk health conditions as part of Phase 1c. Click here for more information.

New cases per 100,000 people: 18.4
Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 3.9

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 18 percent
Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 17 percent

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 191 calls on Sunday, March 7, 2021.

Total number of cases: 90,931
Cases reported in the past 24 hours: 147

Cases by sex
Male: 43,133
Female: 47,024
Unknown: 774

Cases by age

Unknown127
0-104,324
11-209,356
21-3025,309
31-4017,602
41-5012,048
51-6010,219
61-706,718
71-803,320
81+1,908
Total90,931
Inactive/Recovered88,418
Deaths647
Total active cases1,866

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASES IN TENNESSEE

What is COVID-19 (a.k.a. the new coronavirus?)

According to the World Health Organization, coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases. Examples include the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). A novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans. COVID-19 stands for "Coronavirus disease 2019," which is when this strain of the coronavirus was discovered.

What are the symptoms?

The CDC says patients confirmed to have the 2019-nCoV reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with:

  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Or at least two of the following symptoms:

  • Fever
  • Chills
  • Repeated shaking with chills
  • Muscle pain
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • New loss of taste or smell

At this time, the CDC believes symptoms could appear as soon as two days after exposure, or as long as 14 days.

Prevention

The CDC is recommending "common sense" measures such as:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
