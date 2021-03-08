March 8 COVID update: Tennessee reports 420 new cases, 9 additional deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 420 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total number of known cases in the state to 783,904.

Of the total cases, 759,025 are now considered recovered while 13,323 remain active. Monday's rate of positive new tests is 8.03%, the highest daily percentage of positive new cases in two weeks, however the state only reported 4,000 new tests on Monday.

Nine additional Tennesseans have died from COVID-19. TDH has attributed 11,556 deaths to the virus as of Monday.

Hospitals statewide reported 722 current COVID-19 patients overnight.

Metro Public Health officials reported 147 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The department said no additional deaths were reported.

This brings Davidson County's total number of cases to 90,931. Of those, 88,418 are now considered to be inactive/recovered. Right now, there are 1,866 active cases.

None of Nashville's metrics are currently in the red.

Metro Nashville

As of Monday, 608 people in Davidson County have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including both confirmed and probable cases, 647 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

The 647 COVID-19 deaths in Davidson County do not include 195 deaths reported by the Tennessee Department of Health which have not been confirmed by MPHD. An updated review process is now underway to reconcile those 195 reported deaths.



Starting today, Nashville will begin vaccinations for pregnant women and those ages 16 and older with high-risk health conditions as part of Phase 1c. Click here for more information.

New cases per 100,000 people: 18.4

Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 3.9

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 18 percent

Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 17 percent

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 191 calls on Sunday, March 7, 2021.

Total number of cases: 90,931

Cases reported in the past 24 hours: 147

Cases by sex

Male: 43,133

Female: 47,024

Unknown: 774

Cases by age