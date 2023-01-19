May 2022 murder suspect arrested in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man wanted for the murder a 20-year-old Nashville resident in May 2022 was arrested Wednesday.

James Marques Smith, 21, has been identified as the suspect in the death of Nicholas Spivey, 20, who was killed in a shooting in the parking lot of the Valley Ridge Apartments on Harding Pike May 11, 2022.

Undercover detectives with Metro police's TITANS unit located Smith inside a vehicle on Main Street with 21-year-old passenger Shy’Marie’On Link. Detectives followed the vehicle, with assistance from a Metro police helicopter, until it came to a stop on 17th Avenue North.

Smith and Link both ran from the vehicle as detectives were approaching, discarding guns they were carrying while fleeing. The pistol Smith was carrying was reported stolen in Chattanooga. The pistol Link was carrying had a modification switch which allowed the gun to fire automatically.

Smith is being held on a criminal homicide charge and was not given a bond.

Link was wanted on an outstanding auto theft warrant in Nashville, and he also had felony warrants issued in Sumner County, says Metro police.

For more information in our previous reports, read the following:

One dead after Valley Ridge Apartment shooting

Nashville police identify suspect in Valley Ridge Apartments shooting