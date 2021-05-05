May 5 COVID update: Metro's active cases drop to 1,158, lowest since October; 11 new cases reported

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Public Health reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The department said one additional death was reported.

Davidson County's total number of cases is now at 98,420. Of those, 96,356 are now considered to be inactive/recovered. The number of active cases has dropped to 1,158. The last time that number was below 1,200 was October 10.

Health officials said there has been one new confirmed death reported in the past 24 hours, a 73-year-old woman with underlying health conditions.

As of today, 818 Davidson County residents have died from a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including probable cases, 906 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

New cases per 100,000 people: 12.2

Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 3.3

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 13 percent

Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 13 percent

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 217 calls on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

Total number of cases: 98,420

Cases reported in the past 24 hours: 11

Cases by sex

Male: 46,782

Female: 50,888

Unknown: 750

Cases by age