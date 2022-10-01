'Meet us at the bridge:' Domestic violence victims memorialized in Nashville community gathering

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Saturday, the Nashville Coalition Against Domestic Violence held their 18th annual "Meet Us at the Bridge" event. It was an opportunity to recognize individuals and groups in the community who use their time and talents to combat domestic violence.

It's also a time to honor those who have lost their lives to domestic violence. In the last year, 14 people were memorialized on the first day of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

"We should never let this frustration deter us from striving every day to do all we can to prevent domestic violence in Nashville and surrounding communities," MNPD's Family Intervention Program Captain Pete Dusché said.

Experts say domestic violence doesn’t discriminate and anyone can become a victim.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper, who was at the event, reports Metro police and partners responded to 9,637 domestic violence incidents last year.

As we begin Domestic Violence Awareness Month, please check out this message from members of our DV investigative team and help us #EndtheSilence. #DomesticViolenceAwarenessMonth pic.twitter.com/rAmA1STNy7 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 1, 2022

During the ceremony, family members of the victims shared memories of their loved ones who were murdered.

All 14 victims memorialized meant something special to each family. Each family was given a purple rose to release into the Cumberland River to memorialize the victims.

For Kiandrea Jones, healing hasn’t been the easiest. Her younger sister Michaela Carter was murdered in 2021.

"She lived life. It's why we say, 'live, laugh, love for Michaela. Like Michaela.' for Michaela. She passed away a day before her 25th birthday," Jones explained.

Jones said the biggest piece of advice she can give to the world is to listen and not judge someone in a domestic violence situation.

If you’re in need of help, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE.