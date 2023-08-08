Metro Schools are back in session with $3.2 billion budget

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This year, Metro Nashville Public Schools is working with more money in their budget. A $3.2 billion operating budget was approved earlier this year.

There is about nearly $100 million in new operating spending with a portion going towards staffing.

NewsChannel 5 reached out to the district to get firm numbers on where they are at with hiring, we have not heard back yet.

At the time of our interview with Dr. Battle in July, she said they were ahead of last year when it comes to staffing.

She talked about how significant this investment is in continuing to give kids in Nashville the education they deserve.

Some points she hit on during the interview: having some of the highest-paid teachers in the state, improving pay for support staff, and in the budget having no cost meals for all students.

Dr. Battle said. the district is working to hire up to 500 classroom associates, being able to sub in when needed. When it comes to retention, Dr. Battle told News Channel 5 she feels confident the district's pay will help keep teachers.

"I feel extremely confident and investing in our teachers what that is going to do for student outcomes. So ensuring that our teachers are the highest paid, but also making sure that we're addressing the conditions, principle leadership and the classroom associate model, safety and security. All of those angles matter. When you're thinking about retaining and recruiting the best and brightest teachers here in Nashville," Dr. Battle said.