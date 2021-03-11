March 11 COVID update: Tennessee reports 1,512 new cases, 17 additional deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,512 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of known cases in the state to 788,109.
Of the total cases, 763,970 are now considered recovered while 12,516 remain active. Thursday's rate of positive new tests is 5.65%.
Seventeen additional Tennesseans have died from COVID-19. TDH has attributed 11,623 deaths to the coronavirus so far.
Hospitals statewide reported 683 current COVID-19 patients overnight.
The Metro Public Health Department reported a backlog of 203 additional deaths Thursday, saying most of those deaths were included in previous reports between December and February.
Metro also reported 134 new cases, bringing Davidson County's total number of cases to 91,337. Right now, there are 1,598 active cases.
For Davidson County's total number of deaths, Metro released the following update:
“The Metro Public Health Department has updated its reporting procedures surrounding deaths caused by COVID-19. MPHD will now report the number of deaths reported by the Tennessee Department of Health, with verification standards in place to work to confirm those reports in a timely manner. MPHD will continue to investigate the cause of death and county of residence to ensure an accurate and true count.
Of the 203 additional deaths reported today, close to 75% date back to the time period between December and February detailed in previous reports. Under the updated death reporting standards, seven hundred seventy-one (771) Davidson County residents have died from a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including probable cases, 856 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.”
Metro also reported the following data:
88,883 individuals are now labeled inactive/recovered after having the virus previously.
New cases per 100,000 people: 15.9
Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 3.7
Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 14 percent
Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 11 percent
The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 1,024 calls on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
Total number of cases: 91,337
Cases reported in the past 24 hours: 164
Cases by sex
Male: 43,339
Female: 47,243
Unknown: 755
Cases by age
|Unknown
|127
|0-10
|4,352
|11-20
|9,399
|21-30
|25,409
|31-40
|17,677
|41-50
|12,108
|51-60
|10,272
|61-70
|6,750
|71-80
|3,331
|81+
|1,912
|Total
|91,337
|Inactive/Recovered
|88,883
|Deaths
|856
|Total active cases
|1,598
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASES IN TENNESSEE
What is COVID-19 (a.k.a. the new coronavirus?)
According to the World Health Organization, coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases. Examples include the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). A novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans. COVID-19 stands for "Coronavirus disease 2019," which is when this strain of the coronavirus was discovered.
What are the symptoms?
The CDC says patients confirmed to have the 2019-nCoV reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with:
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Or at least two of the following symptoms:
- Fever
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
At this time, the CDC believes symptoms could appear as soon as two days after exposure, or as long as 14 days.
Prevention
The CDC is recommending "common sense" measures such as:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.