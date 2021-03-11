March 11 COVID update: Tennessee reports 1,512 new cases, 17 additional deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,512 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of known cases in the state to 788,109.

Of the total cases, 763,970 are now considered recovered while 12,516 remain active. Thursday's rate of positive new tests is 5.65%.

Seventeen additional Tennesseans have died from COVID-19. TDH has attributed 11,623 deaths to the coronavirus so far.

Hospitals statewide reported 683 current COVID-19 patients overnight.

The Metro Public Health Department reported a backlog of 203 additional deaths Thursday, saying most of those deaths were included in previous reports between December and February.

Metro also reported 134 new cases, bringing Davidson County's total number of cases to 91,337. Right now, there are 1,598 active cases.

For Davidson County's total number of deaths, Metro released the following update:

“The Metro Public Health Department has updated its reporting procedures surrounding deaths caused by COVID-19. MPHD will now report the number of deaths reported by the Tennessee Department of Health, with verification standards in place to work to confirm those reports in a timely manner. MPHD will continue to investigate the cause of death and county of residence to ensure an accurate and true count.



Of the 203 additional deaths reported today, close to 75% date back to the time period between December and February detailed in previous reports. Under the updated death reporting standards, seven hundred seventy-one (771) Davidson County residents have died from a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including probable cases, 856 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.”

Metro also reported the following data:

88,883 individuals are now labeled inactive/recovered after having the virus previously.

New cases per 100,000 people: 15.9

Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 3.7

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 14 percent

Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 11 percent

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 1,024 calls on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

Total number of cases: 91,337

Cases reported in the past 24 hours: 164

Cases by sex

Male: 43,339

Female: 47,243

Unknown: 755

Cases by age