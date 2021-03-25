March 25 COVID-19 update: Tennessee reports 1,519 new cases, 4 additional deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,519 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of known cases to 806,011.

Of the total cases, 780,438 are now considered recovered while 13,777 remain active. Thursday's rate of positive new tests is 6.49%.

Four additional Tennesseans have died from COVID-19. TDH has attributed 11,796 deaths to the coronavirus so far.

Hospitals statewide reported 815 current COVID-19 patients overnight.

Metro Public Health officials reported 149 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths.

This brings Davidson County's total number of cases to 93,585; 90,793 of which are now considered to be inactive/recovered. Right now, there are 1,930 active cases in Metro.

Health officials said there have been three new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours -- a 71-year-old woman, a 62-year-old woman and a 55-year-old woman, all with underlying health conditions.

As of Thursday, 776 Davidson County residents have died from a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including probable cases, 862 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

Metro also gave its weekly COVID update today. This week's briefing comes after Metro's mass vaccination event on Saturday. More than 10,000 received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Nissan Stadium. So far, more than 20% of Davidson County residents have gotten at least their first dose of the vaccine.

Now that more than 20% of Davidson County residents have received their first dose of the vaccine, Nashville will ease some of its COVID restrictions at 12:01 a.m. Friday.



New cases per 100,000 people: 21.0

Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 5.0

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 13 percent

Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 15 percent

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 575 calls on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Total number of cases: 93,585

Cases reported in the past 24 hours: 149

Cases by sex

Male: 44,449

Female: 48,360

Unknown: 776

Cases by age