April 29 COVID update: Metro reports 59 new cases, active cases at 1,447

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Public Health officials reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 during their weekly update Thursday. Active cases have dropped 1,600 from last week's briefing.

Davidson County's total number of cases is now at 98,121. Right now, there are 1,447 active cases, the lowest so far this year. Dr. Alex Jahangir said the city's metrics are still trending in the right direction.

Three deaths have also been reported since last week's update. As of today, 903 deaths have been attributed to the virus.

This week's update comes after Metro announced it was lifting all of its COVID restrictions - except for the indoor mask mandate - on May 14.

While Nashville's metrics continue to trend in the right direction, Dr. Gill Wright said cases have increased at an “alarming rate” in states like Michigan, Oregon and Washington. In Michigan, hospitalizations are primarily among younger people, which includes “severe disease,” prompting the need for ventilators – a major change from earlier in the pandemic.

Wright said one of the reasons for this change is that a large percentage of 50+ group have been vaccinated, while many younger people have not yet gotten their shot.

Wright said if Nashville were to experience that type of surge, Metro would likely have to reinstate some of its restrictions.

So far, more than 40% of residents have received their first dose. However, Wright said the rate of vaccinations has slowed over the past two weeks.

