Middle Tennessee communities celebrate Juneteenth with reflection and hope

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Across Middle Tennessee, churches, organizations, and community groups are gathering to fellowship, reflect on history, and continue the work toward justice and equality as they celebrate Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery in the United States.

At Olive Branch Church, vendors set up for the inaugural "Let Freedom Ring" event, bringing the community together to honor this important day.

Pastor Vincent Windrow of Olive Branch Church says Juneteenth is a time for all Americans — regardless of age — to unite in celebrating freedom, independence, liberty, and justice for all.

“That’s the reason why we invited so many young people out. So they’ll know for themselves. And don’t have to hear someone else tell their story. They can tell their story for themselves, and that’s powerful,” said Windrow.

Juneteenth has gained momentum over the years, with more people learning about its significance. The holiday commemorates June 19, 1865, when enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, finally learned of their freedom — two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued.

“There have been pockets of celebration, but now it’s a national holiday and people are really gravitating towards it. It’s going to be so much bigger and powerful,” said Windrow.

First Baptist Church of Murfreesboro Pastor James McCarroll says community events like this are a reminder of both God’s faithfulness and the true meaning of freedom.

“Throughout the entirety of slavery, we remember there was a brighter tomorrow even though there may be a dark today,” said McCarroll.

He added, “Though we have freedom from slavery, there still may be people with emotional bondage, financial bondage, spiritual bondage, social bondage.”

While Black Americans have come a long way, Pastor Windrow emphasizes that the journey isn’t over and hopes this day encourages everyone to reflect on that progress and keep moving forward.

“Celebrate Juneteenth!” said Windrow.

Additional Juneteenth celebrations are happening throughout the city, including at Fort Negley, where the National Museum of African American Music is hosting an event that has just gotten underway.

