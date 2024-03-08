She helped changed law after her son died. After another death, she wants more change.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dallas Barrett, also known as DJ, died after an incident at a downtown bar three years ago. Security guards are charged with his death.

His mother, Tammy Barrett is expressing sympathy to another family one she's never met, but she understands their grief. Their son, 26-year-old Austin Turner, died weeks after being critically injured outside of Nashville bar Tin Roof during a scuffle with a security guard.

Tammy Barrett says her grief is a never-ending battle after an incident with security guards at Whiskey Row left her son dead.

"He's forever in my mind as a 22-year-old," Barrett said.

About a year later, the governor passed Dallas’s Law requiring both unarmed and armed security guards to take de-escalation training.

The goal was to prevent future tragedies though on Feb 18th a similar incident happened. 36-year-old Richard Cornelius, a licensed security guard at Tin Roof on Demonbreun got into an altercation with Austin Turner.

The fight left Turner unconscious and in a coma for 16 days, and the family decided to take him off life support this week.

"It’s bad enough to hear about the police violence and then to have someone who isn’t even carrying a gun and they still kill your child," Tammy said.

Cornelius hadn’t taken the de-escalation training, according to the state.

“I didn’t realize that if their license wasn’t ready to renew then they didn’t have to have that training until then. It should’ve been grandfathered in," Tammy explained.

This isn’t the first time Tin Roof on Demonbreun landed on the Department of Commerce and Insurance’s radar. In 2022, they discovered 11 unlicensed security guards working at the establishment.

Owners were ordered to pay about $2,700 for the violation.

“$2,000 for 11 people who weren’t licensed — that’s just unthinkable. I can’t even it just makes me sick to think about it," Tammy said.

Tammy’s heart breaks for Austin's family. She wants to work with them to strengthen Dallas’ Law to prevent future tragedies.

"I hope we can work together to try to get strict regulations for security guards and get something going for that," Tammy said.

The Tin Roof security guard’s license has been suspended. He’s charged with aggravated assault, but since Austin's death, more charges could be added.

The people involved in the death of Dallas Barrett are still awaiting trial.

Austin's family has launched a GoFundMe to help pay for medical and funeral expenses.