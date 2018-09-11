Mom Demands Justice After Teens Killed In Crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A mom is demanding justice after two teens were killed and two others were injured in a car crash.

Jennifer Thompson said the driver should be held responsible for his actions.Michael Fitch, age 19, has been accused of running from a traffic stop and causing the wreck.

"I'm numb. I'm mad. I want to know why. Why couldn't he just stop?" Thompson said.

East Hickman High School seniors Layton Woodard and Will Howard died at the scene of the crash on Tidwell Switch Road in Dickson County. Layton's sister, Chelsie Woodard, was critically injured and remains hospitalized. Fitch was hurt but is expected to be okay.

Thompson said her son was her best friend, and her heart is shattered. She said Will was at the fair, and then he decided to go to a party Friday night. He texted her that he was going to get food and spend the night with a friend.

"Mikey promised me that he would take care of them. Apparently, he broke that promise," Thompson said.

Investigators are still looking into whether drugs or alcohol played a part in what happened. According to a preliminary report by state troopers, charges against Fitch are pending. As the investigation continues, a grieving mom wants the public to know Will was the light of her life.

"I just want him to be remembered as the kind loving person that he was," Thompson said.

If you are able to help the family during this difficult time, they're asking for donations to help them with funeral expenses. You can send donations to Harpeth Hills on Highway 100 in Nashville.

Will Howard's Funeral is at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at Harpeth Hills Funeral Home, and his visitation is on Friday night from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Layton Woodard's funeral is on Friday at the Dickson Funeral Home's Fairview Chapel at 3 p.m., and he will be buried at Harpeth Hills Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. till 8 p.m. It will continue on Thursday from 9 a.m. till 8 p.m. and begin again on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of his service.