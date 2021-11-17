Mother's milk bank secures location in Murfreesboro

On World Prematurity Day, the Mother's Milk Bank of Tennessee is celebrating a few milestones — including that more moms in the state are donating milk to help fragile babies.

According to the organization's news release, statistics show that one in 10 babies in the state is born too early and many of the babies in the neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) need a jump start in life. This jump start can come in the form of "liquid gold," their mother’s own milk."

Dr. Susan Campbell noted Wednesday marks the grand opening and ribbon cutting to celebrate the milk bank's five-year lease in Murfreesboro. This 3,000 square foot facility is the first and only human mother’s milk pasteurization facility in the state of Tennessee. Campbell said it will serve multiple hospital NICUs across the state.

The milk bank recently completed the accreditation process required by the Human Milk Bank Association of North America. This accreditation confirms that standards of safety are followed and brings an additional level of accountability to the operations of Tennessee's milk bank.

Find out more about how you can support the work of Mothers’ Milk Bank of Tennessee. Visit their website, MilkBankTN.org, call 615-933-8877, or email, info@milkbanktn.org