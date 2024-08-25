Nashville mayor introduces legislation aiming to prevent hate groups coming to the city

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell said he has worked with the Metro Council and the city's Department of Law to introduce new public safety legislation to promote peaceful gatherings.

Nashville has seen several different white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups march through downtown Nashville this year.

Advocacy groups like the Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville have asked Metro leaders to condemn the hate and hold them accountable legally.

Last month, a hate group even interrupted a Metro Council meeting.

Mayor O'Connell said the legislation introduced will "boost public safety while simultaneously protecting First Amendment rights to peacefully gather and speak."

It includes an ordinance to create a buffer zone around public buildings and parking lots.

Another ordinance prohibits the placement of distracting signs over a highway. Last month a neo-Nazi group did this while waving flags with swastikas on it on an overpass overlooking I-65 in Madison.

There is an ordinance prohibiting the distribution of handbills, or leaflets, on private property overnight and an adjustment to the city's mask-wearing ordinance. Hate groups have marched through Nashville wearing face coverings and have passed out or left flyers with their message around the city.

Regarding the mask law update, currently, Metro's mask laws prohibit wearing a mask in a public place unless exempt for specific reasons, such as for children, workers in hazardous conditions, or for a costume. The mask adjustment adds religious reasons and medical purposes to the list of exemptions.

The mayor said when political violence prevents government functions or creates public safety issues, the city needs tools to respond effectively.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at brianna.hamblin@newschannel5.com.