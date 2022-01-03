Nashville residents roll recyclables to Harris-Hillman School while city's curbside program on pause

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With curbside recycling on hold in Nashville, residents are having to find a less convenient way to recycle.

On Saturday and Sunday, residents near Harris-Hillman School dropped their recycling in the front circle. The school played host to two Metro recycling trucks. During the week, the trucks and crew are picking up trash instead. The city made the decision to move recylcing resources to trash collection when it's main contractor, Red River Waster Solutions, fell three weeks behind in December.

While residents said they appreciated the event, they said they miss how convenient curbside pickup makes recycling.

"Ironically we're paying $7,000 a year in tax and this is what you get for your tax," said resident Quentin Eichbaum. "Recycling is critical. We're big believers in climate change and the more we can do to save the planet."

Several elected officials put together the drop-off at the school.

They don't want people to stop recycling just because curbside pickup is paused.

"I see it in our own neighborhood. Our alleys are filling up and it's really discouraging because [recycling] is such an important part of what we do as a community," said Metro Nashville school board member Gini Pupo-Walker.

Tom Cash — who is the council member for District 18 where Harris-Hillman School is located — said Metro Council is staying on Metro Waste Services to bring back pickup.

"We're encouraging them to think outside the box and find good solutions. We think once the holiday increase in both recyclables and trash, once we get through that, we feel good that we'll be back on track," Cash said.

Click here for a list of the recycling drop-off sites for Davidson County residents, including many that are open 24 hours.