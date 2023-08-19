Nashville SC could win first championship trophy in game against Inter Miami.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Soccer fans in Nashville have been waiting for a game like this — Nashville SC plays Inter Miami for the Leagues Cup championship Saturday night in front of what no doubt will be an energized crowd inside of Geodis Park.

As of Saturday morning on Ticket Master, people can still buy a ticket, but they would have to spend anywhere between $400 to almost $10,000 for seats.

Fans would be paying good money to witness history. This match could be Nashville SC's first championship trophy if the team wins. Therefore making it the first professional soccer team to win a championship in the state of Tennessee.

Players will also be going up against someone who is known as the best player in the world, Lionel Messi.

Messi officially signed with Inter Miami last month and is expected to draw quite a crowd of soccer fans to Geodis.

It is a dream come true for the investors who got the team started with just $75 dollars each in 2017, and the fans who have watched it grow from the very beginning.

Scott Sprouse is one of those fans. He is a board member of the Nashville SC fan groups the Assembly and the Supporters Collective. He said he is going to be at the game tonight cheering on Nashville from the seats he had since the stadium opened.

"As much as excited as I am to see the best player in the world, I have to remind myself. and I want to remind everyone, soccer is a team sport. And Nashville SC is a team that can beat Miami no matter who they have on their squad," said Sprouse.

Local bars are getting ready for the crowd too, especially for the fans who aren't able to buy a ticket.

Mehaul O'Leary, owner of the pub, the Lost Paddy, said he is working on making his bar the place to be for the game.

"It'll be full volume, it will be on all of the TVs, it'll be just an amazing event to be part of. And if we win oh my God, to win the cup, sorry if I'm being superstitious here but look... am I saying they might win, it's the luck of the Irish don't worry, we're going to be fine," said O'Leary.

Nashville SC announced a new rule this week against anyone who rushes the field. People who do so could be arrested, face a $15,000 fine, and be banned from all MLS stadiums.

Metro Police are urging people to use rideshare apps to get to the games because on-site parking is sold out. There are also two WeGo Bus stops near the park people can take advantage of.

The match starts at 8 p.m.

