Nashville stabbing suspect says he offered to plead guilty to lesser charge, but prosecutors rejected it

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A high-profile trial on a triple stabbing that left two dead outside a popular Nashville bar was set to begin Monday. However, it's been postponed for a variety of reasons.

NewsChannel 5 has learned that there are some issues regarding the attorney for the suspect, Michael Mosley, and whether he will remain on the case. Until that's resolved, the trial will be postponed until January.

Mosley has also offered to plead guilty in the case, but the issue is what he's agreed to plead guilty to — and the prosecution is not buying it.

Metro police said Mosley killed 22-year-old Clayton Beathard and 21-year-old Paul Trapeni III — and also stabbed and seriously injured 21-year-old A.J. Bethurum — two years ago just before Christmas outside the Dogwood Bar downtown.

Submitted 22-year-old Clayton Beathard and 21-year-old Paul Trapeni III (pictured left to right)

Mosley claims he acted in self-defense. However, prosecutors said the deadly attack was premeditated and unjustified.

Mosley has been locked up since his arrest and recently sent me a letter, saying he offered to plead guilty in the case to voluntary manslaughter. The prosecution flatly rejected that offer.

The district attorney has made it very clear they will be seeking first-degree murder charges in the case. The key piece of evidence at trial will be security video of the stabbing incident capture outside of the bar.

