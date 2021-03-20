10K inoculated at Nashville's first mass COVID-19 vaccination event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Saturday, 10,000 people rolled up their sleeves and got vaccinated at Nissan Stadium.

The event was the first mass vaccination event for Metro Nashville in the city's fight against COVID-19 and likely the largest mass vaccination event in Tennessee history.

Those who attended received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. When the event ended at 7 p.m., about 100 doses were left over. They were administered on a first-come-first-served basis and all doses were given out by 8 p.m.

Having begun at 6 a.m., the mass vaccination event lasted just under 14 hours.

The Metro Public Health Department said about 200 vehicles came through 20 lanes every 15 minutes. Drivers entered through parking lot A off Woodland Street.

"I can feel the energy building around the return to normal life," Mayor John Cooper said. "This vaccination drive is because of meticulous planning and execution."

Attendees were greeted by a triage team, who gave them their vaccine information and a consent form. People were asked not to arrive more than 30 minutes prior to their appointment and asked to bring a copy of their vaccine confirmation email.

"We’re asking folks to wear a shirt that can easily have access to their upper arm for the vaccine. We are hoping to keep this running as smoothly and efficiently as possible, so all our planning efforts have been centered around making sure things go off without having to take long times without doing anything," said Rachel Franklin with MPHD.

Around 700 volunteers signed up to help throughout the day.

"It just says how much passion these people have for their profession and the passion that we have to take care of our patients," said Cari Worley, a volunteer and pharmacy student.

As of this week, Davidson County has reached 20% of residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. This milestone means some restrictions on businesses will begin to ease starting next weekend.

"I think we feel safer," said Carol Overton, a Nashville resident that received her vaccine at the event and plans to spread the word. "And then we can tell others you see, we're still here."