New data reveals hundreds of youth in Davidson County are getting their hands on guns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — New data from the Davidson County Juvenile Court revealed the frequency with which teenagers are caught with guns, following an incident where four teens were involved in a shooting at the Bordeaux library.

Located a short distance from the library is Big Mama's restaurant, which specializes in soul food.

Grady Cooks Jr., a longtime employee at Big Mama's, empathizes with these teens.

"I’m not going to bad mouth them. They just need some help. That could be their way of crying out for some help," Cooks Jr. said.

Data from juvenile court indicates varying numbers of teen arrests related to guns. So far this year, 133 teens have been arrested with guns.

Davidson County Juvenile Court



In the most recent incident on Thursday, four teenagers entered the library bathroom to resolve an ongoing dispute, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

MNPD revealed two siblings — 16 and 15 — followed two others into the library. Inside the restroom, a confrontation escalated, resulting in injuries after multiple shots were fired.

Though charges haven't been finalized, a semi-automatic pistol was recovered. The teens face various charges, including attempted criminal homicide and unlawful gun possession.

Walter Searcy, a community activist, explained that the underdeveloped teenage brain can lead to violent responses to simple problems.

"We were just as boneheaded as any teenager today the fundamental difference is the weapons available to them," Searcy said.

Searcy is associated with Nashville Organized for Action and Hope. He pointed out that teens often access weapons through adults.

"They’re being provided either voluntarily or involuntarily but by adults and are usually in lawful Possession but they are not putting a firewall between children and those weapons," Searcy said.

He recognizes efforts by church groups and organizations like NOAH to provide alternative activities like sports but emphasizes the need for collective action to solve the problem.

Cooks Jr. advocates for helping troubled teens, emphasizing community support.