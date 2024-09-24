Watch Now
News

Actions

New details emerge in amended lawsuit over Jet-Ski death at Boy Scout camp

We're learning more about an accident that happened at a Boy Scout camp this summer on Old Hickory Lake that killed a 10-year-old boy.
drowning (1).jpeg
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We're learning more about an accident that happened at a Boy Scout camp this summer on Old Hickory Lake that killed a 10-year-old boy.

The accident happened back in July at a summer camp in the Boxwell Reservation — a campground for Boy Scouts during a summer program put on specifically for kids from National Guard families.

10-year-old Jack Gear died in a jet ski accident.

In a revised lawsuit filed by Jack's parents against the Boy Scouts of America, their attorney details three other specific incidents of what he calls careless and reckless behavior.

The lawsuit says camp staffers operated Jet-Skis at high speed, and then suddenly turned to throw campers off the Jet-Ski.

It also says other staffers purposely jumped the wakes that other jet skis created.

Like other campers in those incidents, Jack was on the back of a jet ski with a camp counselor at the helm, when it hit another, killing Jack, and injuring someone else.

An attorney for the Boy Scouts says because of the lawsuit, they can't comment right now.

Watch our previous report on this developing story below.

Boxwell Reservation jet ski crash kills 10-year-old camper, injures staff member

He helped people with his frank articles about cancer. His legacy continues.

I grew up in a small town with a small-town newspaper. Those reporters know the town perhaps better than anyone – the town officials, the high school superstars, the troublemakers, the difference makers. Forrest Sanders brings us a beautiful story about life and death and the enduring legacy of a small-town reporter and his written words.

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community