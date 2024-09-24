New details emerge in amended lawsuit over Jet-Ski death at Boy Scout camp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We're learning more about an accident that happened at a Boy Scout camp this summer on Old Hickory Lake that killed a 10-year-old boy.

The accident happened back in July at a summer camp in the Boxwell Reservation — a campground for Boy Scouts during a summer program put on specifically for kids from National Guard families.

10-year-old Jack Gear died in a jet ski accident.

In a revised lawsuit filed by Jack's parents against the Boy Scouts of America, their attorney details three other specific incidents of what he calls careless and reckless behavior.

The lawsuit says camp staffers operated Jet-Skis at high speed, and then suddenly turned to throw campers off the Jet-Ski.

It also says other staffers purposely jumped the wakes that other jet skis created.

Like other campers in those incidents, Jack was on the back of a jet ski with a camp counselor at the helm, when it hit another, killing Jack, and injuring someone else.

An attorney for the Boy Scouts says because of the lawsuit, they can't comment right now.

