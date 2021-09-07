New free COVID-19 testing, vaccination site opens in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Office of Emergency Management, in partnership with Meharry Medical College and the Metro Public Health Department, opened a new Community Assessment Center to offer COVID-19 testing and vaccinations on Tuesday.

Organizers opened a second site to help with the long lines and to serve more community people.

The Community Assessment Center will be located at 350 28th Avenue N., Nashville, TN 37209. The Community Assessment Center is in a parking lot located next to the 28th Avenue / 31st Avenue Connector off Charlotte Avenue near Centennial Park.

Meharry Medical College, Nashville Public Health and OEM will operate the site Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Operations are subject to change depending on the weather.

The Community Assessment Center located at the site of the former Kmart at 2491 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37217 will continue to offer testing and vaccinations.

Services are free at both community assessment centers operated by Meharry Medical College.

Community members are also encouraged to get tested and vaccinated at Metro Public Health events around Davidson County.