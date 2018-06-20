New Organization Wants To Expand TN Hemp Industry

NASHVILLE, Tenn - A new advocacy group hopes to make hemp Tennessee's new cash crop.

Red, White and Hemp is a company that hopes to expand the hemp industry in general, through raising awareness for the crop, supporting small businesses and connecting farmers to sellers.

One of the organization's members is Matt Walczyk, an advocate for medical marijuana in the state legislature and now a supporter of the state hemp industry.

"A lot of the research behind medical cannabis is starting to show that some of the same cannabinoids and effects can be found through the industrial hemp industry which is where you see the cannabidiol oil or CBD oil," said Walczyk.

Some claim CBD oil derived from hemp can reduce inflammation or seizures. Walczyk said the plant can also be used to create products such as plastic or "hempcrete."

"The theory is, if you can replace paper products and plastic products with hemp based products, you can help alleviate some of the deforestation that's going on while also lightening our carbon foot print as far as pollution and non-biodegradable materials," said Walczyk.

Walczyk said one of the main goals of the organization is to inform the public about what hemp is and how it can be used.

Red, White and Hemp is already connecting with farmers and people selling CBD oil and other hemp products across the state. They plan to launch their website in a matter of weeks.

