A second deadly crash, a familiar name: Why Nashville's DA recused himself in the Dollarhide case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 35-year-old woman died in a high-speed crash last month while riding in the front seat of a car driven by her husband.

Police are still investigating, but this is not the first time her husband, Carl J. Dollarhide, who goes by C.J., has been behind the wheel in a deadly crash.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates looked into Dollarhide's history and why Nashville's District Attorney, Glenn Funk, has now recused himself from prosecuting the second crash.

WTVF Glenn Funk, district attorney general for Davidson County.

C.J.'s father, Carl Dollarhide III, is a politically connected, retired, high-ranking Metro police officer.

Family connections came to C.J.'s defense in 2015, after he killed a young mother in a drinking and driving crash.

Watch previous reporting:

Man Pleads Guilty To Vehicular Hommmicide

Becky Thornton's 29-year-old daughter, Stacy, was in a car with her young kids when Dollarhide crossed the yellow line and hit them head-on, in 2015.

WTVF NewsChannel 5's Ben Hall interviews Becky Thornton and her granddaughter, Maddie, whose mother was killed in a 2015 DUI crash.

"I was in shock he was in another wreck," Thornton said.

Becky testified in court after the crash, which killed not only killed her daughter, it left her 10-month-old granddaughter paralyzed.

“Every time I go down a road with a double yellow line, I think to myself, did Stacy see the car speeding at her on the wrong side of the road? Did she feel any pain?” Thornton said in court in 2016.

Her granddaughter, Maddie, is now 12-years-old, and Becky is raising her.

"He took away my daughter. He did this to Maddie, and you know, he needs to pay for what he's done," Thornton said.

Thornton felt betrayed by the legal system.

C.J. was drunk and speeding on the night of the crash that killed Thornton's daughter. He pleaded guilty to Vehicular Homicide by Intoxication.

Despite his charges, prominent people wrote the judge in 2016, urging leniency and a second chance.

Letters came from:



Retired Federal Judge Robert Echols

Attorney Aubrey Harwell

Country Music Star Brenda Lee

Former Metro Council Member Ludye Wallace

Retired Assistant Police Chief Robert Russell

They knew C.J.'s father, a former Metro Police "Major" and asked for "a minimum amount of incarceration."

Judge Echols wrote that C.J. “answered questions with ‘yes sir’ and ‘no sir’” when he visited his father’s home.

"I was shocked that so many people would stand behind him after what he'd done," Thornton said.

Vehicular homicide often carries a sentence of 8-12 years.

But District Attorney Glenn Funk approved a plea deal for 3 years, which Dollarhide served in the Metro jail, then probation, with no driving for 8 years.

“She’ll never have a driver’s license,” Thornton said, pointing at Maddie. “You know, she’ll never drive, and you gave him probation?”

She doubts many people would have gotten a deal like that.

"What would happen if the roles were reversed? And my daughter hit C.J.'s car and he died?" Thornton said.

She does not think her daughter would have gotten a second chance.

“I guarantee his family would demand justice, and whoever hit that car would be under the prison,” Thornton said. “Well, he got his other chance. He got a chance. And look what happened.”

What happened is another deadly crash.

Last month, C.J. was speeding down Ashland City Highway in his 2025 Ford Mustang with his wife in the front seat. He then slammed into a truck that was trying to make a U-turn.

Emily Dollarhide died.

Police did not test C.J. for alcohol, but said there were "no indications of impairment."

C.J.'s father, the retired police Major, showed up and was on the scene for hours.

Police say they are still investigating.

“I've been wondering, are they gonna charge him with anything? Is he going to be charged with anything? Is it going to be a speeding ticket? What's going to happen to him?” Thornton questioned.

District Attorney Glenn Funk, who approved Dollarhide's last plea deal, has recused himself, and police are waiting for a new prosecutor.

But Emily Dollarhide's parents are now suing C.J. and his father, Carl Dollarhide III, for Emily's death.

The lawsuit states C.J.'s father was "negligent" for buying him the Ford Mustang.

“I certainly wouldn’t have bought him a car like that. And how old is he? Almost 30 years old? Why didn’t he buy his own car?” Thornton questioned.

She wonders if those who spoke up for C.J. last time will be back this time.

"I want to know, how do you feel about your letters today? How do you feel about your letters today?" Thornton asked.

Maddie does not let the crash define her. She loves singing and often performs on stage.

"I'm not his victim. I'm a survivor," Maddie Belt said.

“We just make the best of what we have, and she does. She’s amazing with what she can do,” Thornton said.

But Thornton wonders what will happen this time.

She says this tragic accident is a second chance at justice.

“If this family can get some kind of justice, then I feel like it will help us, too,” Thornton said.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates asked District Attorney Glenn Funk's office to comment on the sentence in the first case. Here is a statement from his spokesperson: