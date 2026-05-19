19-year-old Tenn. man sentenced for threatening mass murder at Nashville mosque

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 19-year-old Middle Tennessee man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for threatening to shoot up a Nashville mosque in late 2024.

U.S. District Judge William L. Campbell Jr. handed down the 24-month sentence earlier this month against Gunner Joseph Fisher of Stewart County, who was also ordered to undergo three months of supervised release following completion of his prison time. Fisher pleaded guilty last August to two counts of making threats in interstate commerce.

What remains unclear, however, is the seriousness of the alleged plot.

In court filings prior to sentencing, prosecutors portrayed Fisher as a person whose "conduct evidenced an intent to carry out the threat," while Fisher’s public defender argued that the "troubled young man" with an undiagnosed mental illness was essentially cosplaying for the Internet platforms where he found community.

Assistant Federal Public Defender Mary Kathryn Harcombe told the court that Fisher "adamantly maintains that he never intended to carry out the threats."

U.S. District Court of Middle Tennessee Video recorded by Gunner Joseph Fisher, included in affidavit filed by FBI special agent

"Mr. Fisher lived in rural Tennessee, with no car, no driver's license, and no access to public transportation,” Harcombe argued. “Although the tone and content of Mr. Fischer's communications were vile and frightening, he did not engage in any 'overt acts' evidencing intent to carry out his threats."

According to court filings, the FBI began investigating after receiving a tip in December 2024 from the social media giant Meta that Fisher had made threats in private conversations to commit an act of mass violence.

Assistant U.S. Attorney (AUSA) Zachary T. Hinkle wrote that Fisher "posted pictures of firearms, a machete, and a tactical vest," claiming to have other weapons. He also expressed admiration for mass murderer Brenton Tarrant, who attacked two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in 2019.

Nashville Crime Stoppers also received a separate tip from a person who said that "Fisher was planning a mass shooting, was targeting Black people, and would take out as many as he could before the police caught him."

When law enforcement showed up at Fisher's home northwest of Nashville, he claimed he was only attempting to "sound cool," AUSA Hinkle wrote.

U.S. District Court of Middle Tennessee Gunner Joseph Fisher in selfie pic included included in affidavit filed by FBI special agent

"But he admitted to holding white supremacist views, considering himself to be a neo-Nazi, and being fascinated by mass shooters, particularly Tarrant," the prosecutor continued.

When authorities searched Fisher's phone, they discovered that he had communicated his threats to two separate underage individuals. They also found a manifesto in which he discussed his plan to commit “[a]nother Christchurch” once “school starts again."

Fisher's attorney, on the other hand, argued that her client suffered from what was then an undiagnosed and untreated bipolar disorder.

Mary Kathryn Harcombe wrote, “The tactical gear that Mr. Fisher obtained was a vest, paints, and helmet ordered from Amazon that he essentially used as dress-up clothing."

"Writing a 'manifesto' was part of the same performative racism that Mr. Fisher engaged in through the True Crimes Community," she added. “Mr. Fisher now disavows the noxious beliefs and sentiments he displayed, and he has taken steps to undo the radicalization that occurred online."

Judge Campbell recommended that the Bureau of Prisons place Fisher in a facility where he can receive mental health treatment, as well as vocational training and GED classes.

Fisher was given until July 10 to report to his assigned prison.