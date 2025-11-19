'Yes, yes, let’s go!' Neo-Nazi celebrates possible role in influencing Antioch High killer

Disclaimer for readers: This story includes vulgarity and may be offensive to some viewers.

A notorious neo-Nazi is celebrating his possible role in influencing a deadly school shooting.

Jon Minadeo, 42, whose last known address was in Springfield, Missouri, appeared ecstatic during a podcast Monday night after a NewsChannel 5 investigation revealed how he goes into video chat apps popular with children and tries to recruit them into his world of hate.

Related: Meet the neo-Nazi targeting kids online, teaching them to hate and to prepare to kill

During that podcast, the neo-Nazi played video from NewsChannel 5’s report, stopping at the point when it noted the shooter at Nashville’s Antioch High School earlier this year left behind a manifesto that included material from Minadeo and his Goyim Defense League.

"Yes, yes, let’s go!" Minadeo declared, triggering a repeating horn sound effect commonly associated with celebrations.

"Influencing n*****s to kill n*****s! Yah! Yah!"

He then flexed his right arm in a show of strength.

"Propaganda is so strong over here. I'm gonna get all these n*****s to kill each other!”

Minadeo repeatedly flexed his arm, chanting “Yah! Yah! Yah!" with each flex.

Screenshot, GoyimTV Jon Minadeo celebrate possible influence on Antioch High School shooter

NewsChannel 5 Investigates exposed how the founder of the Goyim Defense League (GDL) goes into roulette-style video chat apps, designed to help people meet and converse with strangers, often engaging with children who frequent those sites.

Minadeo does not tell those kids that he is livestreaming their chats on his own hate-filled website as his followers donate money to cheer him on.

As NewsChannel 5 discovered from reviewing hours of videos, the neo-Nazi berates children of color he meets, while attempting to recruit the white kids. He urges them to get guns and to prepare to “kill n*****s” for a looming “race war.”

He often encourages the white children to give Nazi salutes and make racist remarks.

Yet, during his podcast Monday night, Minadeo was unapologetic.

"When I see these kids, you know, getting pumped up saying, 'F—k n*****s, white power,' and they're getting ready for what's happening—‘cause they're having to live through this. s—t as children—I don't take back any of that s—t at all,” he said.

A group of Nashville parents who watch Minadeo’s videos with NewsChannel 5 saw a man who does not care about the consequences of his actions.

"Something is deeply off with him that this is where he feels comfortable,” Maryam Abolfazli told us.

In one video, Minadeo engaged with a boy who said he was 14 but appeared to be younger. The GDL leader pulled out an assault rifle and, pretending he was crying, put the barrel up to his chin.

"If I've got to go to heaven with n*****s, I'm just going to f—ing kill myself man. I just can't," Minadeo told the boy.

The child replied meekly, "Don't."

Minadeo triggered a gun sound effect and slumped back in his chair as the boy stared in silence.

Screenshot, GoyimTV Jon Minadeo fakes a suicide attempt in front of a child in a video chat

The neo-Nazi later clipped that moment from his show and posted it on his channel on the right-wing Telegram messaging app.

In another video, Minadeo held an assault weapon as he taunted two teen boys, one white, the other Black.

"What are you doing hanging out with this n*****?" he asked the white kid, who responded by putting what appeared to be a handgun up to his friend’s head.

“Yes!” Minadeo exclaimed.

The Black teen put a gun to his own head.

Minadeo then pulled out a monkey doll that he often uses as a replica of a Black baby, declaring: “We’re ready to do this sh*t live. Are you ready to do this sh*t live?”

He then put the barrel of his gun against the doll’s head.

"Here, you shoot him. I'll shoot this one. Ready? 1, 2, 3.”

Again, Minadeo triggered the gun blast sound effect, then expressed his frustration that the white teen had not pulled the trigger.

“P—y!"

The parents who watched the videos were horrified by the message.

As NewsChannel 5 Investigates noted, "Minadeo doesn't know whether those are real guns or toy guns—and he's saying pull the trigger."

While it may have been a joke for the teens, the parents say they see nothing funny about the neo-Nazi's hate.

"The more you do it, the more normal it's gonna be,” said Sarah Shoop Neumann.

“So the next time when he's mad at his friend, what's gonna happen? How easy is it gonna be to pull the trigger for real?"