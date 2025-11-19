'Yes, yes, let’s go!' Neo-Nazi celebrates possible role in influencing Antioch High killer

Disclaimer for readers: This story includes vulgarity and may be offensive to some viewers.
A notorious neo-Nazi is celebrating his possible role in influencing a deadly school shooting.
Jon Minadeo, 42, whose last known address was in Springfield, Missouri, appeared ecstatic during a podcast Monday night after a NewsChannel 5 investigation revealed how he goes into video chat apps popular with children and tries to recruit them into his world of hate.
Related: Meet the neo-Nazi targeting kids online, teaching them to hate and to prepare to kill
During that podcast, the neo-Nazi played video from NewsChannel 5’s report, stopping at the point when it noted the shooter at Nashville’s Antioch High School earlier this year left behind a manifesto that included material from Minadeo and his Goyim Defense League.
"Yes, yes, let’s go!" Minadeo declared, triggering a repeating horn sound effect commonly associated with celebrations.
"Influencing n*****s to kill n*****s! Yah! Yah!"
He then flexed his right arm in a show of strength.
"Propaganda is so strong over here. I'm gonna get all these n*****s to kill each other!”
Minadeo repeatedly flexed his arm, chanting “Yah! Yah! Yah!" with each flex.
NewsChannel 5 Investigates exposed how the founder of the Goyim Defense League (GDL) goes into roulette-style video chat apps, designed to help people meet and converse with strangers, often engaging with children who frequent those sites.
Minadeo does not tell those kids that he is livestreaming their chats on his own hate-filled website as his followers donate money to cheer him on.
As NewsChannel 5 discovered from reviewing hours of videos, the neo-Nazi berates children of color he meets, while attempting to recruit the white kids. He urges them to get guns and to prepare to “kill n*****s” for a looming “race war.”
He often encourages the white children to give Nazi salutes and make racist remarks.
Yet, during his podcast Monday night, Minadeo was unapologetic.
"When I see these kids, you know, getting pumped up saying, 'F—k n*****s, white power,' and they're getting ready for what's happening—‘cause they're having to live through this. s—t as children—I don't take back any of that s—t at all,” he said.
A group of Nashville parents who watch Minadeo’s videos with NewsChannel 5 saw a man who does not care about the consequences of his actions.
"Something is deeply off with him that this is where he feels comfortable,” Maryam Abolfazli told us.
In one video, Minadeo engaged with a boy who said he was 14 but appeared to be younger. The GDL leader pulled out an assault rifle and, pretending he was crying, put the barrel up to his chin.
"If I've got to go to heaven with n*****s, I'm just going to f—ing kill myself man. I just can't," Minadeo told the boy.
The child replied meekly, "Don't."
Minadeo triggered a gun sound effect and slumped back in his chair as the boy stared in silence.
The neo-Nazi later clipped that moment from his show and posted it on his channel on the right-wing Telegram messaging app.
In another video, Minadeo held an assault weapon as he taunted two teen boys, one white, the other Black.
"What are you doing hanging out with this n*****?" he asked the white kid, who responded by putting what appeared to be a handgun up to his friend’s head.
“Yes!” Minadeo exclaimed.
The Black teen put a gun to his own head.
Minadeo then pulled out a monkey doll that he often uses as a replica of a Black baby, declaring: “We’re ready to do this sh*t live. Are you ready to do this sh*t live?”
He then put the barrel of his gun against the doll’s head.
"Here, you shoot him. I'll shoot this one. Ready? 1, 2, 3.”
Again, Minadeo triggered the gun blast sound effect, then expressed his frustration that the white teen had not pulled the trigger.
“P—y!"
The parents who watched the videos were horrified by the message.
As NewsChannel 5 Investigates noted, "Minadeo doesn't know whether those are real guns or toy guns—and he's saying pull the trigger."
While it may have been a joke for the teens, the parents say they see nothing funny about the neo-Nazi's hate.
"The more you do it, the more normal it's gonna be,” said Sarah Shoop Neumann.
“So the next time when he's mad at his friend, what's gonna happen? How easy is it gonna be to pull the trigger for real?"
––––––––––––––––––––––
Do you have information that would help me with my investigation? Send me your tips: phil.williams@newschannel5.com
RELATED STORIES:
June 24, 2024: Data compiled by watchdog groups suggests that neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups have targeted the Volunteer State with racist flyers at an alarming rate in the past year, signaling a more brazen and calculated focus on the state. The statistics are alarming.
July 19, 2024: Standing on what is now the Diane Nash Plaza — named after the civil rights legend who came here to confront a Nashville mayor and a community's racism — I decided to confront the hate that has once again reared its ugly head. Click here to watch my exchange.
August 20, 2024: He warned me there would be consequences if I failed to comply with his demands to air a white-supremacist video. Then, nothing happened. And now that man faces his own consequences. Read more about Kai Liam Nix.
September 16, 2024: Millersville, Tennessee, is gaining national attention for an approach to governing that democracy advocates fear. Here, conspiracy theorists carry guns and badges, using their police powers to explore notions that are sometimes completely divorced from reality. You can find a series of stories here.
November 18, 2024: An exclusive NewsChannel 5 investigation has discovered that those Christian nationalists have set their sights on a remote Middle Tennessee county, hoping to attract hundreds, even thousands, of like-minded people from across the country as part of efforts, in the words of one activist, to “radicalize Main Street.” Find the full story here.
November 25, 2024: As word spread across Jackson County, a gathering of friends quickly grew into an impromptu town hall. Some just came with questions — others, with deep concerns. Watch the full story.
December 2, 2024: The American Renaissance Conference — which calls Montgomery Bell State Park its "home away from home" — provides yet another example of the rise of hate and extremism in Tennessee. Watch what happened when Phil Williams went to this influential hate conference.
December 9, 2024: Podcaster C.Jay Engel thinks I’m part of a grand conspiracy, twisting his words and the views of his Christian nationalist partner Andrew Isker, apparently taking orders from what he calls "the American Regime." Here are the facts.
December 26, 2024: "Rarely in my nearly 40-year career as a journalist have I felt the target on my back as continuously and intensely as I have in the last 15 months." Read this personal reflection by Phil Williams.
January 17, 2025: It's an image that again shows hate rearing its ugly head in Middle Tennessee: a neo-Nazi standing in the lobby of Nashville’s Jewish Community Center while wearing a costume that mocks an Orthodox rabbi. See the neo-Nazis' videos and chats.
January 23, 2025: A manifesto left behind by the Antioch High School shooter reveals a 17-year-old young man who was sucked into the world of hate and never found his way out, says a veteran researcher who specializes in hate and political extremism.
January 27, 2025: For as long as he can remember, Gunner Joseph Fisher, 18, has thought about mass murder. Driven by a hatred of Jews, African Americans and Muslims, Fisher believed he was “bound to murder.”
March 3, 2025: From their participation in a conference in Middle Tennessee, to the compound being built in East Tennessee, Patriot Front has become a growing presence in Tennessee. Who are they? Phil Williams investigates.
March 6, 2025: Dramatic video obtained by NewsChannel 5 shows why a Canadian neo-Nazi now faces new charges for an assault back in July on the streets of Nashville. That video was captured by a group of neo-Nazis themselves.
April 14, 2025: A recent guest hosted by the Christian nationalist podcasters in Jackson County, Tennessee, highlights their willingness to flirt with ideas that critics call antisemitic and with characters who engage in Holocaust denial. Andrew Isker himself believes Jews should be treated as second-class citizens because, as he puts it, “this country belongs to Jesus.”
June 16, 2025: An armed man arrested during Nashville’s “No Kings” protest has a long history of fascination with Nazis and mass murderers, and he was already on the FBI's radar, NewsChannel 5 Investigates has learned.
July 21, 2025: He’s a Hitler-loving podcaster on a mission to convince young Christian men to hate – all in the name of God. He wants a right-wing Christian government that will deport Jews, immigrants and people of color. He does not rule out the possible need for genocide. Meet the Tennessee man.
July 28, 2025: For the politically connected investors behind the Christian nationalist project in Jackson County, Tennessee, our NewsChannel 5 investigation has now discovered, it’s about business, power and modeling what they describe as an alternative view of America.
Related videos, stories: