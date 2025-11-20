Notorious neo-Nazi websites go offline after NewsChannel 5 exposes targeting of children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two notorious neo-Nazi websites have been taken offline following an exclusive NewsChannel 5 investigation that revealed how they have been used to target children.
Those websites—goyimtv.com and gtvflyers.com—first disappeared late Tuesday night after NewsChannel 5 Investigates reached out to the company providing website services for neo-Nazi Jon Minadeo and his Goyim Defense League.
Minadeo acknowledged the outage in a video posted midday Wednesday on his X account, referencing NewsChannel 5’s on-going investigation.
"What's going on, guys? Got a lot of messages about, you know, this boomer-brain psychopath,” Minadeo said as he recorded from inside a car.
“Currently, the website's down for a little bit, but I've got another option. I've got a few other options, but I will let you guys know. When it's time, I'll post something where I'll be livestreaming."
On Monday, our investigation revealed how Minadeo was using Goyim TV to livestream video chats with children, mocking children of color while trying to recruit white kids, urging them to buy guns and get ready to kill.
In his podcast later that night, the neo-Nazi appeared ecstatic about the media attention and celebrated the possibility that his hateful propaganda may have helped to inspire the deadly shooting at Nashville’s Antioch High School earlier this year.
Internet records showed his streaming service was being hosted by a company called Redoubt Networks—now known as Crunchbits—out of Liberty Lake, Wash.
But after NewsChannel 5 Investigates emailed the company Tuesday night, asking for comment, Minadeo's websites suddenly went offline without explanation.
Crunchbits officials never responded to NewsChannel 5’s email.
Minadeo’s websites reappeared Wednesday morning, and an Internet search revealed they were now being hosted by Comcast.
Shortly after NewsChannel 5 Investigates reached out to Comcast, Minadeo's streaming site again went offline.
The company never responded to NewsChannel 5’s request for comment.
For the head of the neo-Nazi Goyim Defense League, the possibility of being deplatformed could be costly.
So far this year, his livestream has raked in more than $100,000 from his supporters.
Minadeo did not respond directly to a request for comment, but he suggested in a post on X that NewsChannel 5’s actions could amount to treason.
“If found guilty the penalties are severe,” he added.
In another post on X, an account called @Mr_White_109 questioned whether neo-Nazis were now “at war with Phil Williams.”
Minadeo disavowed the post.
"Don't even play with these wack jobs, they will have the FBI at your door for threats," he responded to the account.
The post by @Mr._White_109 was later deleted.
NewsChannel 5’s investigation is continuing.
––––––––––––––––––––––
Do you have information that would help me with my investigation? Send me your tips: phil.williams@newschannel5.com
