'News to me:' Neo-Nazi learns he's being sued for civil rights violations during livestream

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A neo-Nazi figure suddenly discovered during his own livestream Wednesday night that he was being sued for violating the civil rights of members of Nashville's Jewish community, leaving the normally bellicose character stunned and searching for words.
Jon Minadeo, 42, of Springfield, Missouri, learned about the federal lawsuit as he played back a report posted by NewsChannel 5 earlier in the evening. That report referenced a lawsuit filed by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) against Minadeo and his Goyim Defense League (GDL). It is the second such lawsuit filed by the civil rights group.
Minadeo stumbled around for about eight minutes, even going off camera at one point while the song "Bad Company" played, as he tried to process the news.
"What?" Minadeo asked. "Two lawsuits? Wow. Two lawsuits, huh? That's wild. Two lawsuits? I wasn't even, I wasn't even there. What are you talking about? What the f--- is going on here? That is wild. That is wild."
Asked for an explanation by someone in the chat accompanying Minadeo's livestream, the GDL founder replied: ""I have no idea. I have no idea. News to me, news to me. No idea."
The latest lawsuit was filed earlier in the day Wednesday by the SPLC on behalf of Nashville's Gordon Jewish Community Center (NGJCC) in response to a January 2025 incident in which GDL member Travis Keith Garland entered the facility wearing a Halloween costume that was supposed to represent an Orthodox Jew.
According to the lawsuit, the center "was locked and about to close when Garland arrived, but he managed to gain entry by appearing in his disguise in order to get buzzed in by the receptionist." Garland demanded to see a rabbi and despite being told none was present, he "walked past the front desk and attempted to enter through another secured door."
Garland had to be forced off the property at gunpoint by a NGJCC security guard.
The lawsuit also alleges that Garland was egged on by Minadeo and another prominent GDL figure, Paul Miller, who goes by the name "Gypsy Crusader." Ironically, Minadeo and Miller are now engaged in a bitter feud.
During his livestream Wednesday night, Minadeo tried to move on to other subjects before returning to the news of the newly filed lawsuit.
"Now, I'm thinking, like, how the f--k am I involved with the second lawsuit? This is like insanity, right? How do you drag me into another f--king lawsuit?"
Minadeo and the Goyim Defense League were named in a lawsuit filed earlier in the year on behalf of an interracial man assaulted by GDL members during what the SPLC has called an "intimidation tour" in Nashville in July 2024.
“Using fear and harassment to threaten and intimidate groups is a despicable act that cannot be tolerated in a multicultural society,” SPLC deputy legal director Scott McCoy said in a news release.
As explained by the Southern Poverty Law Center, "GDL is an association of antisemitic white supremacists whose mission, according to statements by the group’s founder, includes 'expelling' all Jewish and Black people from the United States. The group’s ideologies overlap significantly with those of other racist, antisemitic groups and neo-Nazi members who peddle similar 'great replacement theory' rhetoric."
A federal judge recently rejected a motion to dismiss the first lawsuit, allowing the SPLC to proceed with discovery in the case.
––––––––––––––––––––––
Do you have information that would help me with my investigation? Send me your tips: phil.williams@newschannel5.com
RELATED STORIES:
June 24, 2024: Data compiled by watchdog groups suggests that neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups have targeted the Volunteer State with racist flyers at an alarming rate in the past year, signaling a more brazen and calculated focus on the state. The statistics are alarming.
July 19, 2024: Standing on what is now the Diane Nash Plaza — named after the civil rights legend who came here to confront a Nashville mayor and a community's racism — I decided to confront the hate that has once again reared its ugly head. Click here to watch my exchange.
August 20, 2024: He warned me there would be consequences if I failed to comply with his demands to air a white-supremacist video. Then, nothing happened. And now that man faces his own consequences. Read more about Kai Liam Nix.
September 16, 2024: Millersville, Tennessee, is gaining national attention for an approach to governing that democracy advocates fear. Here, conspiracy theorists carry guns and badges, using their police powers to explore notions that are sometimes completely divorced from reality. You can find a series of stories here.
November 18, 2024: An exclusive NewsChannel 5 investigation has discovered that those Christian nationalists have set their sights on a remote Middle Tennessee county, hoping to attract hundreds, even thousands, of like-minded people from across the country as part of efforts, in the words of one activist, to “radicalize Main Street.” Find the full story here.
November 25, 2024: As word spread across Jackson County, a gathering of friends quickly grew into an impromptu town hall. Some just came with questions — others, with deep concerns. Watch the full story.
December 2, 2024: The American Renaissance Conference — which calls Montgomery Bell State Park its "home away from home" — provides yet another example of the rise of hate and extremism in Tennessee. Watch what happened when Phil Williams went to this influential hate conference.
December 9, 2024: Podcaster C.Jay Engel thinks I’m part of a grand conspiracy, twisting his words and the views of his Christian nationalist partner Andrew Isker, apparently taking orders from what he calls "the American Regime." Here are the facts.
December 26, 2024: "Rarely in my nearly 40-year career as a journalist have I felt the target on my back as continuously and intensely as I have in the last 15 months." Read this personal reflection by Phil Williams.
January 17, 2025: It's an image that again shows hate rearing its ugly head in Middle Tennessee: a neo-Nazi standing in the lobby of Nashville’s Jewish Community Center while wearing a costume that mocks an Orthodox rabbi. See the neo-Nazis' videos and chats.
January 23, 2025: A manifesto left behind by the Antioch High School shooter reveals a 17-year-old young man who was sucked into the world of hate and never found his way out, says a veteran researcher who specializes in hate and political extremism.
January 27, 2025: For as long as he can remember, Gunner Joseph Fisher, 18, has thought about mass murder. Driven by a hatred of Jews, African Americans and Muslims, Fisher believed he was “bound to murder.”
March 3, 2025: From their participation in a conference in Middle Tennessee, to the compound being built in East Tennessee, Patriot Front has become a growing presence in Tennessee. Who are they? Phil Williams investigates.
March 6, 2025: Dramatic video obtained by NewsChannel 5 shows why a Canadian neo-Nazi now faces new charges for an assault back in July on the streets of Nashville. That video was captured by a group of neo-Nazis themselves.
April 14, 2025: A recent guest hosted by the Christian nationalist podcasters in Jackson County, Tennessee, highlights their willingness to flirt with ideas that critics call antisemitic and with characters who engage in Holocaust denial. Andrew Isker himself believes Jews should be treated as second-class citizens because, as he puts it, “this country belongs to Jesus.”
June 16, 2025: An armed man arrested during Nashville’s “No Kings” protest has a long history of fascination with Nazis and mass murderers, and he was already on the FBI's radar, NewsChannel 5 Investigates has learned.
July 21, 2025: He’s a Hitler-loving podcaster on a mission to convince young Christian men to hate – all in the name of God. He wants a right-wing Christian government that will deport Jews, immigrants and people of color. He does not rule out the possible need for genocide. Meet the Tennessee man.
July 28, 2025: For the politically connected investors behind the Christian nationalist project in Jackson County, Tennessee, our NewsChannel 5 investigation has now discovered, it’s about business, power and modeling what they describe as an alternative view of America.
Sept. 29, 2025: In a world where hate has become a powerful force in American society, one group of Middle Tennesseans may know as much as anyone about dealing with that hate. Phil Williams sits down to listen to members of Nashville's Jewish community.
Oct. 3, 2025: It was an unlikely encounter between a neo-Nazi and a woman who represented everything he thought he hated. What the woman, who was Jewish, chose to do with that moment may offer a lesson for us all.
Oct. 27, 2025: He thinks Adolf Hitler may have been right. He talks about preparing for civil war. And, now, he hopes to establish a whites-only community in Tennessee.
Nov. 17, 2025: NewsChannel 5 Investigates reviewed hours of online videos that reveal how, when Jon Minadeo encounters children of color, he tries to persuade them to hate themselves, often brandishing an assault weapon and warning them to expect to be treated violently.
Nov. 18, 2025: A notorious neo-Nazi is celebrating his possible role in influencing a deadly school shooting. Jon Minadeo appeared ecstatic during a podcast after a NewsChannel 5 investigation revealed how he goes into video chat apps popular with children and tries to recruit them into his world of hate. Check out the story here.
Nov. 19, 2025: Two notorious neo-Nazi websites have been taken offline following an exclusive NewsChannel 5 investigation that revealed how they have been used to target children.
Nov. 24, 2025: Frequent users of OmeTV video chat app describe adults attempting to groom children and other abuses: "People do this s--t on OmeTV because they know there's no consequences."
Dec. 8, 2025: NewsChannel 5 Investigates set up surveillance at the security checkpoint for the American Renaissance Conference, discovering that the attendees include characters who have celebrated heinous acts of violence by neo-Nazis and other far-right extremists.
Related videos, stories: