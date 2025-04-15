NewsChannel 5's 'Confronting Hate' investigations again named a finalist for coveted Peabody Award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — NewsChannel 5's investigation of hate in Tennessee is once again a nominee for the coveted George Foster Peabody Award, the Peabody Board of Jurors announced Tuesday.

The entry, titled "Confronting Hate," is part of the continuing "Hate Comes to Main Street" investigation of neo-Nazi agitators, white Christian nationalists and QAnon conspiracy theorists in Tennessee. The nearly two-year project has been led by chief investigative reporter Phil Williams and photojournalist/editor Bryan Staples.

Photojournalist Mike Rose also contributed to the project.

"Amid a significant increase in hate-group activity in and around Nashville, dogged WTVF reporter Phil Williams exposes their violence, anti-Semitic and anti-immigrant demonstrations, racist stunts, online agitating, and plans to seize political power," the Board of Jurors said in its announcement.

The nominees were chosen by a unanimous vote of 27 jurors from over 1,000 entries from television, podcasts/radio and the web in entertainment, news, documentary, arts, children’s/youth, public service, and interactive/immersive programming and media.

Click here to view all the nominees announced Tuesday.

“As with what always makes Peabody unique, this year’s nominees explore the local and global, the forgotten and the widely celebrated, the extraordinary and beautiful, and the ugliest and most horrible side of our inhumanity to others,” said Jeffrey Jones, executive director of Peabody.

“Peabody-recognized storytelling is always a must-watch and must-listen for anyone who wants to understand the world we occupy together.”

The NewsChannel 5 team was announced as a nominee and then a winner of a Peabody Award last year for the first phase of the "Hate Comes to Main Street" investigation. Those stories focused on the campaign of Franklin mayoral candidate Gabrielle Hanson, including her ties to white supremacists.

Continuing with more than two dozen individual stories in 2024, the "Confronting Hate" reports confronted the political extremism that has infected public life in Tennessee. Those stories led to a criminal probe by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into misconduct inside a local police department headed by a QAnon-aligned assistant chief.

Among the highlights of the investigation:



Chosen each year by a diverse board of jurors through unanimous vote, Peabody Awards are given in the categories of entertainment, documentary, news, podcast/radio, arts, children’s and youth and public service programming.

The annual Peabody winners are a collection of stories that “powerfully reflect the pressing social issues and the vibrant emerging voices of our day.”

Winners will be announced May 1.