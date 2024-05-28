'It's indecent!' Friend of Covenant victim on conspiracy cop's fabrications about school shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Anna Caudill agreed to watch the video of Shawn Taylor knowing there might be only so much she could handle.

"So we'll start this," I reassured her, "and then, when you've had enough, you just stop it."

In the podcast video uncovered by NewsChannel 5 Investigates, Taylor shared bogus conspiracy theories about Nashville's Covenant School shooting. Now the assistant police chief in Millersville, Taylor was between police jobs at the time he recorded the podcast with two other conspiracy theorists.

"The three of us know something's not right, it doesn't pass the smell test, something's up," Taylor said, speaking of the Covenant tragedy.

Phil Williams/WTVF "So we'll start this and then, when you've had enough you just stop it"

For Anna, the mass shooting was personal.

Among the three children and three adults killed that day was her friend, Katherine Koonce, the school's beloved headmaster who was gunned down as she tried to stop the shooter.

But, in Shawn Taylor's twisted mind, the heroic victim was actually a villain.

"You guys know that I'm digging into the child trafficking and the human trafficking — and this woman just happened to be a part of that."

Anna gasped.

Bob Stinnett/WTVF Anna Caudill reacts to Shawn Taylor's conspiracies about the Covenant School shooting

Taylor continued, "And she was being looked at that realm in the trafficking of children. She helped in the cover-up of kids that had come to her."

On and on, Taylor continued, outright lying about Anna's dear friend — until finally, she could take no more.

"No, I can't," she said, turning her head away from the video.

As promised, I stopped the video.

Bob Stinnett/WTVF Anna Caudill turns away from the Shawn Taylor video

Metro Nashville police say those claims are a complete fabrication.

Processing what she had just heard, Anna began to speak.

"I just can't imagine Katherine's family having to..."

But the tears quickly came.

"It's hard," I acknowledged.

"It's indecent," Anna answered.

Bob Stinnett/WTVF Anna Caudill cries as she talks about Shawn Taylor's fabrications about her friend

"And I've learned since last year that, when something like this happens, there's a line of people who see an opportunity, who will step in and take a mic and pick it up and say nonsense like that because they see a chance to gain power that they crave. And it just ruins lives and it endangers people. It endangers everybody involved."

But Shawn Taylor had no shame.

Taylor also claimed that the Metro Nashville police bodycam video — showing the brave officers rushing toward the gunfire — was somehow staged.

"What I'm seeing there looks more like a training op," Taylor said on the podcast.

Anna was disgusted.

"There just aren't words. To think that somebody would stage such a thing. He knows that's not true. He knows that's not true. He just sees who has gotten away with it before."

Metro Police Chief John Drake, in a statement, called Taylor's claims "patently false."

"Creating or perpetuating baseless rumors such as these is irresponsible and serves no purpose but to cause harm to our community, especially to Covenant families,” Drake continued.

In Taylor, Anna Caudill sees an Alex Jones wannabe.

Jones was the conspiracy theorist who tried to spread doubts about the horrific shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary, a shooting that left 20 students and six staff members dead.

Bob Stinnett/WTVF Shawn Taylor, assistant police chief in Millersville, Tenn.

Screenshot/Rumble Shawn Taylor appearing in conspiracy podcast

I asked Anna, "What would you say to Shawn Taylor himself?"

She quickly shot back, "I would have nothing to say to him."

NewsChannel 5 legal analyst Nick Leonard said Taylor's bizarre theories about the Covenant School shooting "shock the conscience" and raise serious questions about the competence of a man who carries a gun and a badge.

"It's absolutely unbelievable," Leonardo said.

Added to that, Taylor's other bizarre views. For example, he claimed with zero evidence that prominent political figures — like Tennessee's Al Gore — have been involved in child trafficking. He also said he finds it suspicious when he cannot find anything suspicious.

"He is a defense attorney's dream," the veteran attorney told NewsChannel 5 Investigates.

Leonardo said that Shawn Taylor's own words will be used to tear apart any case brought by the Millersville Police Department, which could mean that actual criminals will go free.

He argued that it was time for the state to step in and take over the city of Millersville.

"If this was just a patrol officer, then it would only jeopardize those arrests," he continued.

"But when you have an assistant police chief, I think it flows the whole way down in the department, and it jeopardizes every prosecution that Millersville is involved in."

Bryan Staples/WTVF "He is a defense attorney's dream," NewsChannel 5 legal analyst Nick Leonardo says about Shawn Taylor

I asked, "So if he touched a case at all, it's potentially damaged?"

"More than potentially damaged," Leonardo quickly responded. "I think it's done."

As Anna Caudill tried to process what she had heard, I was curious.

"In your mind, should he be a police officer in the state of Tennessee?"

"My mind is not the one that matters," she replied, "because it's not the one that has the power to do anything about that."

One thing that Anna knows is that her heroic friend does not deserve what Shawn Taylor has done to her memory.

"I wish I could trust at this point that we had leaders who would do something about that and address whether he's fit to serve public safety because I sure wouldn't want Alex Jones as the assistant chief of police."

While Taylor has refused to answer my questions, he has gone back to a couple of those podcasts in the last week, arguing that we are trying to violate his rights to free speech.

Now, some of his far-right allies are suggesting online that my investigation of Taylor may be a clue that either I am a pedophile or that I am trying to protect people engaged in child sex trafficking.

One of his allies has even put out a horrendous allegation that perhaps my late wife was really murdered.

My investigation continues.

