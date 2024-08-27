Conspiracy theorist responds to NC5's questions with accusations and bluster, but few real answers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The man fueling some of the bizarre conspiracy theories adopted by the Millersville Police Department is pushing back.

That man, former Navy SEAL Craig "Sawman" Sawyer, recently took to a right-wing podcast to respond to my questions about his involvement in a botched child predator sting in Millersville that is now the focus of a TBI investigation.

Instead of giving answers, Sawyer delivered a 90-minute diatribe against me. It's a response that illustrates how conspiracy theorists frequently use wild accusations and blustery language to avoid giving real answers about their bizarre beliefs.

"I definitely recognized all of the techniques in that video," said journalist Mike Rothschild, author of the book "The Storm Is Upon Us: How QAnon Became a Movement, Cult, and Conspiracy Theory of Everything."

"I recognized the absurd length. I recognized the jumping from topic to topic. I recognized the reversal of kind of who is under the spotlight."

Bob Stinnett/WTVF Phil Williams interviews author Mike Rothschild

Sawyer's interview on the Hagmann Report was touted as an act of transparency.

"Unlike Phil Williams, we have nothing to hide, so I will answer all of his questions," Sawyer told the host.

His chosen interviewer was another conspiracy theorist.

Doug Hagmann helped fuel the bogus Pizzagate conspiracy theory that claimed Democrats were trafficking children out of this Washington D.C. pizza parlor.

"So, Phil, if you're paying attention, if you are listening, and I know you are, here we go," Hagmann declared.

But instead of real answers, Sawyer mocked my investigation of the embattled Millersville Police Department and its conspiracy-minded assistant chief Shawn Taylor.

In an exaggerated voice, Sawyer declared: "The people of Millersville are terrorized for fear that when they call law enforcement or call 911, it may be the conspiracy cop!"

He continued, again in the same tone, "According to my reports or my reporting, the TBI went and locked down the Millersville Police Department."

Shifting back into a quieter, more condescending voice, Sawyer added: "You were so proud of yourself."

He also mocked the men and women at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Screengrab from Rumble Craig Sawyer on Hagmann Report

"The fact that you at TBI look like you jump through hoops whenever Phil Williams says you jump through hoops — and you ask how high," Sawyer argued.

It was — according to the journalist who has investigated the QAnon conspiracy theories that have infected the far-right — a textbook example of how such conspiracy theorists think.

"I think the thing that really jumped out at me is how long that response was — that’s 90 minutes," Mike Rothschild said.

"One of the tricks that these people use is to just talk and talk and talk and talk."

I followed up, "It’s a way of avoiding accountability?"

"It’s a way of avoiding accountability. It’s a way of avoiding actually answering any of the questions."

Sawyer claimed that because of my investigation of that potentially illegal sting, thousands of children would be raped and murdered.

"How many of those children's blood is on your hands, Phil?" he asked. "As a father and a veteran, I'm asking you how can you do this?"

Mike Rothschild has seen it before.

"These kinds of people, if you start questioning them, they get really, really angry and accusatory very quickly."

And like he has on other podcasts, Sawyer falsely accused me of being involved in criminal activity.

"Have you been told to make this go away, Phil?" he continued.

"It seemed like we stepped on your fellow criminal network. If you are tied into them as your behavior indicates, it seems like we've disrupted something that's personal to you."

Screengrab from Rumble Craig Sawyer on Hagmann Report

Again, Mike Rothschild was not surprised.

"The accusation that anybody that’s questioning me is actually a pedophile is very common in these kind of conspiracist circles — and it goes double for these kind of child protection networks, anti-trafficking groups, these self-appointed vigilantes who are saving children."

After almost an hour, Sawyer finally began reading from parts of my email, again throwing out more false accusations.

The email stated, "We're offering Mr. Sawyer an opportunity to answer my questions before that story airs."

"Well, gee whiz, Phil, why didn't you ask the chief of police or Shawn Taylor?" Sawyer demanded.

What Sawyer didn't tell podcast viewers was that we had tried, first with Taylor who refused to answer any questions, then his chief who declared "the reason why I'm not going to say anything to you is I don't like you."

"What this argumentative style does," Rothschild said, "is it deluges the other side with so many claims, so many questions, so many accusations that you can’t answer all of them — and any attempt to answer any of them is just met with 'Oh yeah, what about this other thing that has nothing to do with the first thing?'"

Soon, Sawyer was glossing over my actual questions.

"His next question is, our name of our organization implies that something, something.... ah, well, Phil."

The question he didn't want to read was about his group: Veterans for Child Rescue.

How many actual children have they rescued?

The truth, we suspect, is zero.

"When somebody’s response to that is angry accusations and essentially saying, 'well, that’s not actually what we’re doing,' I think you’re right to be suspicious," Mike Rothschild said.

I also had questions about the conspiracy theory that Sawyer helped stirred up six years ago when he led local reporters in Tucson to what he described as a "child rape camp."

In fact, police said there was no evidence it was anything but a homeless camp.

KGUN Craig Sawyer tells a local TV crew in Tucson about finding what appeared to be a "child rape camp." It was nothing more than a homeless camp.

Again, in a mocking tone, Sawyer declared: "He wants to bring discredit about that. Well, this has been talked about dozens of times, Phil, over the years. That was in 2018."

He accused me of being "stuck in 2018."

"That’s something that’s fair game, that should be confronted and he should have an explanation for," Rothschild agreed. "And again this anger at being questioned to me reflects a kind of guilt and a kind of projection."

Then, there were my questions about Sawyer's more recent claims to know about planeloads of children being flown into the U.S. by sex traffickers.

"And one of those locations is near Nashville, Tennessee, that they are flying the children into," he claimed in another recent podcast.

But instead of reading my real question, Sawyer decided to just make up a question I had never asked.

"Phil wants to know: 'Have you demonstrated this or have you shot down any planes or have you disrupted or stopped these aircraft?' No, we don't shoot down airplanes, Phil. We don't go crashing into our vehicles on the airfields. We do this legally."

Mike Rothschild agreed it was what is commonly called a "straw man argument."

"He’s setting up a fake argument that he can then tear down," he observed.

"Yeah," I noted, "because I never asked if they shot down planes."

"Right, one would imagine that would be in the news. If they had shot down a plane, we’d probably be hearing about that."

Contralandmovie.com Scene from Contraland movie

To be fair, Sawyer was the one who had claimed in a film he produced that he had set up armed VIPR teams, short for Veterans Interdicting Pedophile Rings.

Still, I wanted to know whether he could just provide any photos or videos of these planeloads of children that he imagines sex traffickers are bringing into Tennessee.

"I wouldn't share this with you," Sawyer answered.

"I don't trust you as far as I can throw you, sir. I wouldn't share anything with you because you seem to clearly be on the other side of this."

Again, it was a typical tactic.

"The idea of we have the proof, but we can’t show it to you, it’s too explosive, it’s too damaging, you’re not read into it, that’s another variation of the secret knowledge argument that empowers a lot of conspiracy theories," Rothschild said.

We also had questions about some of Sawyer's other bizarre conspiracy theories, one on a post about people "running our country" that refers to the Jewish Rothschild family — he calls them a "banking cabal of Luciferian child rapists."

He also decries what he calls a "satanic cult masquerading as Jews" and "Luciferians pretending to be Jews" — all anti-Semitic tropes.

"I don't know what that's about," Sawyer claimed in response to my question.

WTVF Craig Sawyer tweets about Jews

"I don't know what he's basing that on. Again, when defeated on merit, it seems like people like Phil just throw out the race card."

Mike Rothschild was blunt.

"This idea that there are fake Jews who are only pretending to be Jews and who are really in league with the Nazis or with the Communists — and then there’s the real Jews and those real Jews should hate the fake Jews — this is just classic anti-Semitism."

"Trying to pretend it’s not is just insulting."

In fact, Rothschild said Sawyer's objections show how conspiracy theorists don't actually understand what it truly means to be transparent.

"He thinks this is a personal attack on him, and journalism is not a personal attack on people," the journalist added.

"It is a quest for the truth, it’s an asking for answers — and ultimately all of this could have been prevented if he had just been able to answer the questions."

