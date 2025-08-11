'Small town, not small minds:' Residents react to Christian nationalist developers' purchase in their city

CELINA, Tenn. (WTVF) — For Carol Abney and her Clay County neighbors, a recent purchase by out-of-state investors on the Celina town square has them preparing for a possible battle with people they consider to be political extremists.

"We are welcoming to a point, but we are not going to let people come here and completely take over our government and tell us how we live,” Abney told NewsChannel 5 Investigates.

Clay County, which is located on the Tennessee-Kentucky line about two hours northeast of Nashville, is the latest area to be targeted by the developers who are behind efforts to establish a far-right Christian nationalist community in neighboring Jackson County.

There, the developers have bought up hundreds of acres of land that they hope to turn into homes for people who think like they think.

So far, in Clay County, they've bought a 3,600-square-foot storefront building that formerly served as an antique store, paying almost $250,000 with no apparent plans for the space.

Bryan Staples/WTVF Storefront purchased by out-of-state developer in Celina, Tennessee

For Abney, a rare Democrat in a county of less than 8,000 people, and Republicans Don and Vilinda Downs, there are plenty of reasons to be suspicious.

Sitting down with the trio, NewsChannel 5 Investigates asked, "Some people will say they just bought up a little storefront. What's the big deal?"

Don Downs quickly responded, “It's what comes after – that's the big deal."

Alarm focuses on podcasters' statements

Part of the alarm focuses on the far-right podcasters selected as ambassadors for the Christian nationalist project.

Those podcasters were the focus of NewsChannel 5’s initial reports.

As Andrew Isker and C.Jay Engel see it, the only people who have a legitimate right to a homeland here in the United States are so-called Heritage Americans, like the white people depicted in Norman Rockwell art from the past.

They celebrate images of whites-only diners in the 1950s, with Engel proclaiming that "the 1960s ruined everything."

The pair have given a platform for antisemitic figures of the far right, with Isker arguing that Jews should be treated as second-class citizens in a country that “belongs to Jesus.”

"One of them said that, you know, people call me racist – and I’m paraphrasing – people call me racist, but they underestimate how much I hate college educated white women's impact on society,” Abney recalled.

She added, “Which is kind of wild to me because we have several women-owned businesses in this town – several women-owned businesses."

"This, to me, isn't about politics,” Vilinda Downs said. “It is about this community preserving what it stands for — and it doesn't stand for hate groups."

Developer: 'They don't speak for my company'

One of the developers, Josh Abbotoy, recently appeared before the Celina board of aldermen, asking for recommendations about what they should do with the building.

Abbotoy — who is associated with two companies involved in the project, New Founding and Ridgerunner — also tried to distance himself from the podcasters who were initially described as his company's partners and who work out of the same office space as his company's offices.

YouTube screengrab Josh Abbotoy on Contra Mundum podcast

“I think a lot of the stuff down in Jackson County was about a couple of my customers, you know, people who aren't connected to my company, but bought land from me,” Abbotoy said.

“They don't speak for my company. You know, I have various disagreements with them on things."

Yet, Abbotoy, who appeared on an election night podcast with Isker and Engel, has refused to repudiate anything the podcasters have said.

The developer himself has declared that “America is going to need a Protestant Franco," which is a reference to the Catholic dictator who ruled Spain beginning in 1939.

And Abbotoy's developer business partner, Nate Fischer, has called for pursuing "alternatives to democracy."

Neither Abbotoy nor Fischer have ever responded to any of NewsChannel 5’s questions, except to occasionally hurl insults by text or through social media.

" I think they're just willing to tell anybody whatever they need to say and smooth it over to try to get people to trust them so they can get power,” Abney said.

Resident: 'I have a really bad feeling'

What bothers the locals we spoke with is not so much the notion of people moving in from out of state; that is already happening.

It is the fear that these developers might have a plan up their sleeves to eventually take control.

"I have a really bad feeling that these people are going to step in here, they are going to take over our local city government probably first, and then they'll do what they can to take over the county,” Don Downs said.

Bryan Staples/WTVF Clay County residents discuss their concerns

NewsChannel 5 noted, "But they say they are not here to change things."

"And then they say in the next sentence to take the power away from everybody and roll up the ladder so that nobody else can take their power,” Abney responded.

Back at City Hall, Abbotoy was asked by one alderman about the fear that “you move into a town and get into offices and start taking the town over."

"We've never done that, and we don't plan to," Abbotoy insisted.

But, as NewsChannel 5 Investigates has previously revealed, on their podcasts, Abbotoy and his partners tell a different story.

Abbotoy himself said, “It's more attainable to get into civic and cultural leadership in a small town. It's more attainable to change the local market to make your presence felt.”

Nate Fischer expressed similar notions.

“Our goal is something where we actually have the concentration where we can control the town – or, in this case of the people there, it's already values aligned,” he said.

New Founding partner Santiago Pliego argued that a sudden influx of outsiders could make a significant difference in a small community in “mere months.”

Pliego described such efforts as being “where you plant the flag, and you say ‘I'm here in this city. We're going to shape this for good. Who wants to join?’"

"For them to think that they can come into this community and take over in a few months,” Abney scoffed. “I mean, people live here for years and don't get to be one of our community members. That's just who we are."

Don Downs agreed.

"It's just wrong of them to even attempt it, number one, wrong if we don't stand up and protect what we love here."

'Small town, not small minds'

Still, these people who call Clay County home know that sometimes money can talk, especially in a community where some people are hurting.

"You can't blame people for wanting to provide for their families and live well,” she added.

Submitted Logo developed by local activists

“But at the same time, maybe if we educate everybody, then people will understand that in order for our community to stay the way it is, they need to not do business with these people."

That is why, regardless of what the developers end up doing with the building, these residents are trying to organize to send a message that this small town is not for “small minds.”

Local activists have begun having monthly community meetings, trying to educate people and discourage property owners from selling to them. There is also talk about encouraging local businesses to boycott the outsiders.

They have even discussed trying to put together a group of local investors who would step in and snatch up any property that these developers attempt to purchase.

"We're going to run them out eventually,” Don Downs said.

“They just don't realize how stubborn these people are up here. I've been here long enough to know that. We're not going to put up with much."