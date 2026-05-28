Tennessee GOP governor candidate says he would ban Islam, outlaw same-sex marriage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — State Rep. Monty Fritts, a Republican candidate for governor, calls himself a "Christian nationalist."
In a nearly one-hour interview, Fritts was candid in his admissions that, while he does not — in his words — believe in beating someone over the head with his Bible, he does believe it would be his job to enact policies that reflect his personal religious beliefs.
The Roane County Republican rejected some of the more extremist views associated with Christian nationalism, such as arguments that America should mainly be reserved for white people and that Adolf Hitler was a "Christian prince."
But he acknowledged that he would like to outlaw Muslim calls to prayer and, if possible, ban Islam itself, along with Buddhism, Hinduism and "other pagan religions." He wants to treat abortion as murder and would deny the morning-after pill to rape victims.
He would also outlaw same-sex marriage and criminalize some sexual acts between consenting adults of the same sex.
"I just kinda boiled the two words down to a 'Christian' — I am that, I will not deny Christ — and I am a nationalist. I am an America-first, Tennessee-first person. So I didn't think that was a detrimental term," Fritts said, explaining his use of the term Christian nationalist.
When asked why enacting religiously driven policies is not effectively imposing his beliefs on others, Fritts said it comes down to wanting what is best for his fellow citizens.
"Well, again, it's back to the we want the best for our fellow citizens," Fritts said.
What quickly became apparent in my nearly hour-long interview is that Fritts is confident he has the right interpretation of the Bible.
"I do think God's law is clear," Fritts said.
When pressed on the fact that widespread disagreement among Christians — evidenced by the existence of many denominations — suggests the Bible is not universally clear, Fritts responded with a laugh.
"Well, Phil, you're gonna get me in trouble with that question if we get off into denominations," Fritts said.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Same-sex marriage
Fritts said he believes same-sex relationships should be illegal and that he would outlaw same-sex marriage.
"I would, yes. And based on the authority of God's word and the natural design of it," Fritts said.
When pushed about it being his interpretation of God's word, Fritts said, "I think God's word is pretty clear there, yes."
Abortion
Fritts said he would criminalize abortion in all cases, including pregnancies resulting from rape, and compared the punishment to that given to murderers. He also said he opposes allowing rape victims access to the morning-after pill.
"So, as I understand it, that chemical, that medication can also become an abortifacient. And so to administer those either with tax dollars or without when there's a chance that you could be ending a life, I think that's murder. I think we shouldn't do it," he explained.
Four years ago, the FDA clarified that the morning-after pill does not cause abortion — it prevents pregnancy.
Fritts said he is not convinced.
When asked whether his position amounts to forcing a rape victim to carry a pregnancy to term based on his religious interpretation, Fritts pushed back.
"I don't think so. I think it's, I would state it that it's trying to be a light in what has become a very dark thing," Fritts said.
Islam and religious liberty
Fritts said he would outlaw Muslim calls to prayer and would like to ban the construction of mosques. He extended that position to Buddhism, Hinduism and what he called "pagan religions."
"And I'm not picking on just Islam. I would offer that for Buddhism or Hinduism or many of these other pagan religions. I would like to see them not exist in the United States of America. I would like to see that everyone would refer to Christ as King. That would be my goal," he said.
Fritts argued that Muslims are not protected under the First Amendment because, in his view, Islam is a political worldview rather than a true religion. Courts have repeatedly rejected that argument.
When asked whether his position would also apply to Judaism, since most Jewish people do not recognize Jesus as king, Fritts said he would not outlaw Judaism. He pointed to Messianic Jews — a group that combines Jewish identity with belief in Jesus — as a distinction, but declined to directly address the question of traditional Jewish practice.
"I think to to try to split the hair to get to to get me to say that, I'm not willing to say that," Fritts said.
On compromise
Fritts acknowledged that his positions may alienate some voters, but said he is not interested in softening his message.
"We've found ourselves all too often in America today that we're willing to compromise just to get a vote or to say something that might be less offensive. And I've just decided I'm gonna try to finish strong and not behave that way," Fritts said.
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Do you have information that would help me with my investigation? Send me your tips: phil.williams@newschannel5.com
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