Ethics group calls for investigation into Apache helicopter antics, Hegseth's intervention

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An ethics watchdog is calling for an investigation into Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's decision to intervene in the controversy surrounding Saturday’s flights of two Army attack helicopters over the Nashville area.

The group, Citizens for Responsibility & Ethics in Washington (CREW), filed an official complaint Wednesday with the Pentagon’s inspector general, asking the IG to investigate the flights over a “No Kings” rally in downtown Nashville, followed by a personal low-altitude airshow at the home of entertainer Kid Rock.

On Tuesday, Hegseth overruled U.S. Army brass who had suspended the two flight crews pending the outcome of an official investigation. The Army had begun investigating after videos of the incidents went viral.

“The conduct depicted in these viral videos, if left unaddressed, will only serve to erode the public’s trust in the military and the government more broadly,” wrote Donald K. Sherman, CREW’s president and chief executive officer.

“Secretary Hegseth’s immediate action to reverse the decision to suspend the flight crew sends a dangerous message that military personnel can violate orders if it serves the interests of political leadership.”

Related:

U.S. Army opens 'review' of attack helicopter activities at Kid Rock's home, No Kings protest

Hegseth lifts suspension of Army helicopter crews involved in Kid Rock, 'No Kings' flybys

It was a sentiment shared by former Tennessee Congressman Jim Cooper, a Democrat who was the senior member of the U.S. House Armed Services Committee.

Cooper expressed concern that the stunts would set a bad precedent.

"What matters is whether you're in charge of your troops. Like what would happen if there were to be a tank rolling down lower Broadway?" Cooper told NewsChannel 5 Investigates.

Bryan Staples/WTVF Former Congressman Jim Cooper

What he saw in the videos of Apache attack helicopters from the weekend struck him as a basic violation of U.S. Army regulations.

"It's important to understand what an Apache helicopter is. That's one of the most important weapons of war that there is. Like if you see one of those, you're likely either dead already or about to die,” Cooper said.

The former congressman applauded the initial stance taken by the U.S. Army to suspend the two flight crews and open an investigation.

But just hours after those steps became public, Hegseth announced in a tweet that the suspension had been lifted, adding: "No punishment. No investigation. Carry on, patriots."

NewsChannel 5 Investigates asked Cooper, "What message does this send to the troops about whether they have to obey the rules?"

"It kind of gives them a blank check – you can probably get away with this,” he answered. “You know, as long as it was funny or on social media or nobody died, well maybe it's okay. That's not the way troops are supposed to behave."

Such an action, however, may not come as a surprise considering that, prior to becoming defense secretary, Hegseth wrote a book called The War on Warriors.

What we don't know is whether the flyover at the "No Kings" rally was intentional or, as some have suggested, purely coincidental – or whether Hegseth himself may have ordered the flyby at Kid Rock's home as a favor for the diehard Trump supporter.

A spokesperson for Hegseth refused to answer the question.

"We won't know anything, we'll be kept in the dark,” Cooper said. “And we, the American people, we fund the military. We pay their bills. And by the way, we're in a time of war."

He noted this controversy comes amid efforts by Hegseth to gut legal sections of the military that he believes have put too many constraints on those whose jobs call for them to be ready for war.

Critics argue that power to go to war needs some constraints to make sure everything is done legally.

Cooper said, "Troops have to follow orders – and to say there's gonna be no investigation, no discipline, no nothing, that kind of takes your breath away."