Federal judge refuses to block search of ex-Republican staffer Cade Cothren's electronic devices

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A federal judge refused Monday to block federal investigators from combing through electronic devices linked to former Tennessee House Republican staffer Cade Cothren.

"I don't see where I have the authority, and I am always loathe to act where I don't perceive the authority," U.S. District Court Judge Eli Richardson said during a telephonic hearing.

Attorneys for Cothren had filed an emergency motion to quash a search warrant for his electronic devices that were seized last week as part of a purported "cyberstalking" investigation.

According to Cothren's filing, the search warrant indicates that the investigation also involves two other men, GOP activist Larry (Chuck) Grimes and suspended attorney Brian Manookian.

Grimes is believed to be behind an anonymous Twitter account that has been harshly critical of current House Speaker Cameron Sexton. Manookian also has repeatedly blasted the Crossville Republican, even accusing him of engaging in an inappropriate personal relationship.

Sexton is expected to be a key witness in the upcoming fraud and bribery trial involving Cothren and former House Speaker Glen Casada.

However, federal prosecutors say, the cyberstalking allegations are a "separate investigation" from the fraud and bribery case.

Cothren and Casada were indicted in August 2022, charged with conspiracy to commit theft from programs receiving federal funds; bribery and kickbacks concerning programs receiving federal funds; honest services wire fraud; and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Both men — once major players in the Tennessee House Republican Caucus — have pleaded not guilty.

