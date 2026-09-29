In Pittsburgh, a horrific hate crime sparks effort to 'eradicate hate'

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTVF) — Here, in Pittsburgh, I found a city with a story to tell, a story of how it has reinvented itself following the collapse of its industrial base and transformed the city of some 300,000 people into a hopeful, tech-friendly city.

But I had come here for another story, this story birthed out of tragedy.

As Brette Steele would later explain to me, “Pittsburgh was the setting for the deadliest antisemitic attack in United States history on October 27, 2018, on the three congregations worshipping at Tree of Life.”

Phil Williams Tree of Life-Pittsburgh synagogue

And it was there, in the city’s Squirrel Hill community, where I came to pay my respects for the 11 people who were shot to death, the six injured at the Pittsburgh synagogue.

Eight years later, Tree of Life is being rebuilt into a house of worship that will also serve as a memorial, as well as a testament to a world that cared.

Along a construction fence I spotted images reflecting that response.

There was a drawing from 9/11 families who shared the promise, “No day shall erase you from the memory of time”; a sign created by Christians who declared, “We love our Jewish neighbors”; and a reimagining of the Steelers logo declaring the city “stronger than hate.”

Standing there, I was deeply touched by the depth of the tragedy.

Phil Williams Sign outside Tree of Life

And yet I also found myself being ticked off.

After all, the shooter was deceived by the same lies that some people are telling today about an evil cabal – in this case, he thought it was Jews – who are bringing in Muslims or bringing in Mexicans to replace White people.

All of it, of course, is absolute nonsense. But it led to an unspeakable tragedy here, and it’s led to so many other tragedies across the country.

Out of that experience was born the Eradicate Hate Global Summit, the annual conference organized by the organization where Brette Steele serves as president.

“The leaders in the Pittsburgh community didn’t want this city to be remembered for their darkest hour, but instead the strength of their response,” Steele told me.

“So, they founded Eradicate Hate to bring communities and the top minds together from around the world to tackle these tough problems.”

Phil Williams Brette Steele, president of Eradicate Hate

As part of its multi-faceted approach, the organization has developed a program for young people, ages 12 to 22, to try to prevent hate-based violence.

And the summit elevates the stories of the victims and their families in the search for answers.

Among them was Colin Hortman.

His parents, Mark and Melissa Hortman, were assassinated last year. Melissa was the former speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives.

Phil Williams Phil Williams chats with Colin Hortman

“I was really focused on cancer research prior to this tragedy, and I feel like this is my new cancer: the political rhetoric in this country and where it’s leading us to. I just kind of changed which cancer I care about.”

Hortman is now working with Dignity.US in its campaign to restore civility to American political discourse.

I also met Jeanne Pepper, a podcaster whose son, Blaze Bernstein, was murdered when he was just 19. Blaze, who was gay and Jewish, was targeted by another young man who had been radicalized by neo-Nazi ideology.

“I decided at the time, and continue to believe, that when these things happen, we have a responsibility to humanity to take our grief and do something — do something to help other people,” Pepper insisted.

Phil Williams Jeanne Pepper

Throughout the three-day event, topics ranged from the role of AI in both spreading and combating hate, to the role of faith as an antidote to the hate and political extremism that has often left us wondering when and where the next act of violence might occur.

Still, as I noted to Brette Steele, the name of the organization, Eradicate Hate, “seems like a pipe dream.”

“It is ambitious,” she agreed.

“While there may always be some form or fashion of hate in this world, that is the lofty objective and that is the north star that we guide to as we build these practical solutions, day in and day out, that get us a little closer there every day.”

Chatting with Jeanne Pepper, I noted, “Sometimes people accuse me of being too focused on hate. What would you say to those people?”

She replied, “Focusing on hate is a way of recognizing that there are problems in our society that must be addressed, and the only way of addressing it is if we expand consciousness, make people aware. And I thank you for that.”