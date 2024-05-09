NewsChannel 5 honored with coveted Peabody Award for Gabrielle Hanson investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — NewsChannel 5 has been honored with a highly coveted George Foster Peabody Award for an investigation that exposed mayoral candidate Gabrielle Hanson's white supremacist ties and other questions about her background during last fall's city elections in Franklin, Tennessee.

The entry, titled "Hate Comes to Main Street," was one of just two Peabodys awarded to local television stations.

"In Franklin, Tennessee, an affluent suburb of Nashville, mediagenic alderwoman Gabrielle Hanson entered the 2023 mayor’s race against a popular Republican incumbent, running on a far-right platform of Christian nationalism and opposition to LGBTQ rights," the Peabody judges wrote.

"But when investigative reporter Phil Williams of WTVF-NewsChannel 5 started following Hanson’s campaign, he uncovered a trail of hypocrisy and deceit, full of doctored social media posts, a job running a prostitution service under a different name, lies to police, and carpetbagging."

Chosen each year by a diverse board of jurors through unanimous vote, Peabody Awards are given in the categories of entertainment, documentary, news, podcast/radio, arts, children’s and youth and public service programming.

Peabody is proud to announce winners for the 84th Annual #PeabodyAwards! Watch this sizzle featuring clips from all of our winners across radio/podcast, documentary, entertainment, interactive/immersive, news, and beyond.✨🏆 https://t.co/x5ZlomAKZd #StoriesThatMatter pic.twitter.com/5CpLQFF6gb — Peabody Awards (@PeabodyAwards) May 9, 2024

The annual Peabody winners are a collection of stories that “powerfully reflect the pressing social issues and the vibrant emerging voices of our day.”

It is Williams' fourth Peabody Award, the third for NewsChannel 5.

In addition to Williams, the project was also the work of photojournalist Bryan Staples and producer Kevin Wisniewski, along with photojournalist Bob Stinnett.

Also assisting in the project were photojournalists Don Blommel, Devin Crawford, James Garbee and Catherine Steward. Digital producer Emily West contributed to the reporting.

Assistant news director Michelle Bonnett supervised the project, along with news director Sandy Boonstra. Richard Eller is station manager. Lyn Plantinga is general manager.

James Garbee/WTVF Phil Williams attempts to question Gabrielle Hanson about her social media posts

Devin Crawford/WTVF Phil Williams confronts white supremacists at Franklin candidates forum

“The NewsChannel 5 Investigates team, led by the determined Phil Williams, perfectly illustrates what journalism can do for a local community,” said Kate O’Brian, president of news for NewsChannel 5's parent company, E.W. Scripps.

“Through its persistent search for answers, the team’s reporting shined a light on a local political race that may have otherwise flown under the radar. It asked critical questions on behalf of local voters and launched a national conversation about what can happen when power is left unquestioned.”

In a series of more than 20 reports, Williams and the NewsChannel 5 Investigates team made the following discoveries:



During the investigation, Hanson supporters tried to physically prevent a NewsChannel 5 crew from attending a candidate forum, forcing local police to intervene.

Phil Williams/WTVF A Franklin police officer intervenes after a Gabrielle Hanson supporter repeatedly slaps NewsChannel 5's camera

After NewsChannel 5 exposed the involvement of the hate groups in Hanson’s campaign, those groups posted threats online against Williams and others in the community.

As a result of NewsChannel 5’s reporting, an influential conservative group withdrew its endorsements of Hanson and Feldman during the closing days of the campaign.

Election officials reported a record voter turnout, ending with Hanson being defeated by a 4-1 margin. Feldman lost by a nearly 3-1 spread.

The investigation received national attention, including from HBO's John Oliver on his show Last Week Tonight.

Thank you! What an incredible shout-out from @iamjohnoliver and @LastWeekTonight! If you haven’t seen it, here are excerpts. Find the full episode at https://t.co/BKtDAy4v4I. (Language warning) pic.twitter.com/6a7O7t2CPv — Phil Williams (@NC5PhilWilliams) October 12, 2023

Williams, who has worked for NewsChannel 5 for more than 25 years, was recently recognized with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Radio and Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) for his ongoing work to expose corruption in Tennessee government and politics. Williams was also the 2023 recipient of the prestigious John Chancellor Award for Excellence in Journalism and is the only TV journalist to ever receive a coveted Toner Prize for political reporting.

This year’s Peabody winners will be celebrated at a ceremony at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 9.