Group revokes endorsements of Franklin's Gabrielle Hanson, Jeff Feldman after NC5 investigation

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — An influential Franklin conservative group has revoked its endorsements of Gabrielle Hanson for mayor and Jeff Feldman for alderman following a series of damning NewsChannel 5 investigations.

The Westhaven Conservatives group, based in the affluent neighborhood where both candidates live, announced the decision late Friday in a pair of Facebook posts.

In Hanson's case, the organization pointed to her association with white supremacists who appeared at a candidates' forum supposedly to provide security for her. During a meeting of Franklin's Board of Mayor and Alderman this week, the current Franklin alderman admitted she knew the hate group was coming to the meeting, but did not discourage it.

Westhaven Conservatives says “this situation has reached a point where [it] is quite possible that Hanson being elected Mayor could be more detrimental to the conservative movement in Franklin.” They cite her admission that she knew white supremacists were coming to the forum. 2/ pic.twitter.com/ionCaKYegU — Phil Williams (@NC5PhilWilliams) October 13, 2023

"Unfortunately, this situation has reached a point where [it] is quite possible that Hanson being elected Mayor could be more detrimental to the conservative movement than another term of Ken Moore," the Westhaven Conservatives statement read.

The group noted that Hanson's admission that she knew the white supremacists were coming to the forum contradicted her earlier statements.

"This has not only damaged her campaign but also undercut efforts to oppose many of the issues we care about," the statement said. "She can no longer make an effective argument against the lynching markers or future pride events, for obvious reasons."

In withdrawing its endorsement of Feldman, the group appeared to be pointing to how he addressed NewsChannel 5's questions about Facebook posts where he threatened to use guns against unruly Westhaven children.

"We had hoped he had regretted his past comments and would demonstrate that when asked about them," the statement said.

"But the interview brought those past comments back to the forefront and there was, unfortunately, no regret or attempt to improve the situation."

The withdrawal of Jeff Feldman’s endorsement appears to revolve around his FB comments, threatening to pull guns on Westhaven neighborhood kids. 3/ pic.twitter.com/3LD9EgafRw — Phil Williams (@NC5PhilWilliams) October 13, 2023

The statement made no mention of Feldman's inflated campaign biography.