Franklin's MAGA mayoral candidate Gabrielle Hanson poses with self-proclaimed neo-Nazi in new post

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A photo posted Tuesday on the Telegram social media app shows controversial Franklin mayoral candidate Gabrielle Hanson posing with a self-proclaimed neo-Nazi for what appears to be a recorded conversation between the pair.

Hanson, who has refused to dissociate herself from the white supremacists who recently showed up at a candidates forum in support of her campaign, is shown sitting next to Sean Kauffmann, head of the Tennessee Active Club.

In the photo, Kauffman is wearing a "Reject Poison, Embrace Struggle" T-shirt commonly associated with another white supremacist group, the Patriot Front.

After that image was posted on Telegram, right-wing podcaster Patriot Punk Network chimed in: "Guess who got to film it? Don't miss it!"

It is not clear exactly what was recorded or where it will be posted.

As NewsChannel 5 Investigates first reported, Kauffman was one of about a dozen white supremacists who showed up at the candidates' forum two weeks ago, saying they were there to show support for Hanson and to make sure that nothing happened.

Facing a string of rebukes last week from her colleagues on the Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen, Hanson defended their presence, claiming they were on alert for possible misbehavior by "Antifa."

"I'm not going to denounce anybody their right to be whatever it is they want to be — whether I agree with what they do in their personal life or not," she added.

Kauffmann has been described by the Stop Antisemitism watchdog group as "a disturbed neo-Nazi and Holocaust denier with a documented history of violence and a massive cache of firearms."

Hanson has not responded to any of NewsChannel 5's questions about her relationship with the white supremacists.

