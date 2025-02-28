Hospital CEO tries to avoid questions following a scathing Metro audit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dr. Joseph Webb, the CEO of Nashville General Hospital, was in no mood to talk after a contentious Hospital Authority Board meeting where members had serious questions and concerns about his leadership of the city's safety net hospital.

"These are basic questions pertaining to your leadership of the hospital?" NewsChannel 5 Investigates said to Webb as he tried to deflect questions.

"We are done," he told us as he walked off.

He was obviously not interested in answering our questions.

And, shortly before that, he got defensive when the Nashville Hospital Authority Board tried to ask about a scathing report by Metro Internal Audit investigators looking into alleged "fraud, wasteful spending, and policy violations at the Executive Level" of the hospital.

"It would be helpful if you got the correct information before you prosecute this administration in public." Webb admonished board members.

Less than 24 hours earlier, Webb notified the board that he was stepping down from the job in just two weeks, well ahead of when his current contract ends June 30th.

While some saw this as a resignation, Webb interrupted a board member during the meeting to insist it was not.

Just two days ago, the Hospital Authority Board committee charged with evaluating the CEO's job performance voted to not extend his contract.

The full Hospital Board was set to vote on whether to keep Webb in the job at Thursday's meeting.

But before that could happen, Metro's investigative report revealed that investigators had found Nashville General overpaid the valet service company at the hospital more than $200,000 ; that nearly two dozen contracts totaling more than $4.5 million were never presented to the Hospital Board for approval; and that signatures and dates were intentionally falsified on contracts and agreements after NewsChannel 5 Investigates had requested copies.

The audit also found a doctor who does not work for the hospital or have a contract to provide services was allowed to set up an office at two of the hospital owned clinics, use hospital staff and supplies, and bill patients himself while paying nothing to the hospital.

Board member David Esquivel reacted during the meeting, "They’re very serious findings that have been made."

Board members seemed almost shell-shocked after hearing the findings.

And Webb was clearly bothered as they discussed what they'd just heard, gesturing and motioning silently as board member Christy Smith told the board, "There have been items which have been detailed this afternoon which have significant drag on the performance of Dr. Webb’s leadership style. For instance, there are serious instances with physician satisfaction, and engagement and with low ratings over the last two available surveys. Unfortunately there were no surveys completed the last two years for 2023 and 2024."

The Board went ahead and officially voted not to extend Dr. Webb's contract, citing the investigative report, along with ongoing financial issues, and a long running feud with the leadership of Meharry Medical College plus a myriad of other issues.

"We have issues with nepotism and favoritism, with several of our executive leadership team members having children and close relatives working here or have worked here as well as having some employees with criminal records," board member Smith stated.

We tried to ask Webb about this afterwards.

"Hearing from some of these board members, they had very serious concerns about your leadership and leading the hospital?" we said to Webb.

"You have a lot of misinformation and disinformation and I don’t want to feed into it," Webb told us.

So what in particular was wrong? Webb, who makes nearly a million dollars a year between his salary and benefits, wouldn't tell us.

Board members said they look forward to bringing in new leadership who will hold people accountable and create an environment of collaboration, professionalism, and transparency, while Dr. Webb told us he might talk with us some other time.

"Dr. Webb, I have been asking for weeks to sit down and talk with you, trying to give you the opportunity to answer these questions," we reminded him, as he closed the door behind him.

PREVIOUS RELATED REPORTING:

CEO of Nashville General Hospital announces resignation

Dr. Joseph Webb's leadership at Nashville General faces scrutiny

Dr. Joseph Webb could soon be out as CEO of Nashville General Hospital

Growing rift between Meharry Medical College and Nashville General Hospital threatens decades old partnership