NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A young man with longtime neo-Nazi ties faces new criminal charges stemming from an alleged kidnapping out of Rutherford County.
Logan Gulbranson, 20, who listed a North Dakota address, was arrested earlier this month on an aggravated kidnapping charge, court records indicate.
According to the arrest affidavit prepared by a Murfreesboro detective, Gulbranson met two people at a Publix parking lot on October 28 where they were going to assist him with a vehicle repair. There, he produced a handgun, ordered the victims to drive to a remote location and took their phones.
The motive isn't clear.
Gulbranson’s arrest was first reported by Wiley D. Cope of Decoherence Media.
According to online listings from the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, the suspect has now bonded out of jail. He is due back in court on December 14.
Gulbranson, who could not be reached for comment, has been a part of the neo-Nazi scene in Middle Tennessee and northern Alabama since his teens.
He was part of a group that showed up at a candidate forum in Franklin, Tennessee, in October 2023 supposedly to provide security for then-candidate for mayor Gabrielle Hanson.
Gulbranson was wearing a mask at the time, although he later sent NewsChannel 5 Investigates a photo of him throwing a Nazi salute and showing off his swastika tattoo.
Last year, an Alabama news site reported that Gulbranson was one of four men charged with trespass and burglary at a Mississippi nuclear power plant.
And earlier this year, his name surfaced in federal court documents in conjunction with the arrest of two neo-Nazi associates who were allegedly buying illegal firearms to create a paramilitary unit. Gulbranson was not charged.
An investigator testified that among their targets was a reporter.
One of those suspects, Andrew Cole Nary, 24, recently pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to traffick in firearms.
The second man, Aiden Daniel Cuevas, is awaiting trial.
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