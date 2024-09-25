Damning report confirms secret recordings of defense attorneys, others inside Nashville DA's office

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A damning state investigation concludes that Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk’s office operated an extensive surveillance system that secretly recorded conversations of criminal defense attorneys, members of the DA’s own staff and visitors without their knowledge.

The investigative report, issued by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office following up on questions first raised by NewsChannel 5 Investigates, also confirms that government resources were utilized in Funk’s 2022 re-election campaign and reveals that the Nashville Democrat allegedly retaliated against an assistant district attorney after a member of her family supported one of Funk’s challengers.

In addition, the comptroller’s report questions whether Funk may have supplied investigators with a bogus statement about the origin of some campaign-related signs.

“Elected district attorneys must act with high integrity and ethical standards when managing day-to-day business and office affairs,” Comptroller Jason Mumpower said in a written statement.

“The actions noted by our investigators bring into question the DAG’s integrity and the public’s confidence in his ability to fulfill his responsibilities.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation — which executed a search warrant on the DA’s office in March 2023 — was also involved in the probe.

Investigators concluded that various laws may have been broken, including wiretapping laws. Those conclusions have been provided to Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti and the Tennessee Board of Professional Responsibility, which polices the ethics of the state’s lawyers, the report says.

Following release of the report, Skrmetti followed up with a letter to Funk indicating that his office would not be prosecuting any potential violations uncovered by investigators.

"As you know well, criminal charges should be pursued only where probable cause establishes that a person has committed a crime and where available and admissible evidence is of sufficient quality and veracity to support a conviction beyond a reasonable doubt," Skrmetti wrote in a letter obtained by NewsChannel 5 Investigates.

"Following careful review of the evidence, it is my opinion that the facts and law do not provide sufficient basis for a successful criminal prosecution."

Funk's office quickly declared victory.

"This matter is now at an end," spokesperson Steve Hayslip said by email.

"As General Funk has always stated, neither he nor his office has committed any crimes or broken any law. This office will continue our mission to support victims, hold offenders accountable, and keep Nashville Safe."

Among the specific findings outlined in the report:

Investigators uncovered evidence that criminal defense attorneys’ conversations were recorded without their knowledge inside a room where they were required to review sensitive evidence and that those conversations were later supplied to the prosecutors in those cases.

"Investigators spoke to numerous criminal defense attorneys, and they told investigators in part: they were unaware, and no office personnel had ever informed them that the viewing room was equipped with a microphone device capable of capturing their conversations or that they would be recorded in the viewing room while examining evidence in a criminal case," the report says.

“Privileged information among themselves was often discussed, including statements made by their clients along with defense strategies, and they said that they would not have stayed in the viewing room had they known that the room was equipped with a microphone.”

Funk’s office posted signs warning of video surveillance but did not reveal that those cameras were also equipped with microphones capable of intercepting conversations, as required by law.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates first revealed the eavesdropping system in February 2023, and “other defense attorneys stated they stopped coming to the district attorney’s office.”

Other cameras throughout the office were also capable of recording conversations, the report confirms.

Funk admitted he knew that those conversations were being recorded, the report states, although he insisted those defense attorneys had no expectation of privacy.

“They’re inside the District Attorney’s Office. They’re in an area inside of the District Attorney’s Office and you think they have an expectation of privacy?” Funk asked, according to the report.

Funk retaliated against an assistant district attorney, including ordering the use of office surveillance equipment, after it was discovered a family member had made a social media post in support of one of the DA’s opponents.

According to the report, the now-former prosecutor claimed that Funk told her that “the only way you could make this any better is if you donated a significant amount of time or money, but I don’t ask anyone to do that.”

Text messages retrieved by investigators show someone was urging Funk not to retaliate against the employee during the campaign.

“I don’t want you to seem Trumpish to people who don’t know you and have them think you fired her just because someone disagrees with you,” the person wrote.

Funk responded, “That’s mainly what I think. But others are recommending the more serious response.”

The district attorney general told investigators he ordered the surveillance of the employee “because of an alleged mismanagement of the former ADA’s working hours.”

“With the knowledge of the district attorney general, office employees participated in campaign activities during work hours and used government resources to promote and benefit the district attorney general’s re-election campaign,” the report says.

This finding confirms NewsChannel 5’s reporting, including the backdating of employee timesheets to take time off after our investigation found employees working for the campaign during office hours.

“Investigators found no evidence to indicate that these PTO forms would have been completed before questions were raised about employee’ time participating in campaign-related events,” the report says.

Funk provided investigators with a written statement that was later contradicted by the investigation.

Investigators were inquiring about signs used at a holiday breakfast inside a government building, and Funk gave them a written statement that the signs had been donated to his office.

“When investigators interviewed the owner of the local sign company, he stated to investigators … that he is unaware of anything being donated to the District Attorney’s Office,” the report says.

In fact, “investigators found evidence indicating that signs and banners of similar dimension, size and bearing the same logo were property of the district attorney general’s re-election campaign.”

